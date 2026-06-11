The ‘evidence’ Olivia Rodrigo’s Robert Smith collab is a dig at ex Louis Partridge – debunked

2 hours ago

Olivia Rodrigo’s album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, is set to drop on Friday. As excitement around her first album release since GUTS continues to grow, so have the fan theories.

One of the biggest rumours online claims Olivia’s song The Cure and her collaboration with legendary musician Robert Smith are a subtle dig at her ex-boyfriend, Louis Partridge.

So, what’s going on?

@andrewramdat Olivia Rodrigo SINGS new song ‘WHAT’S WRONG WITH ME?’ with Robert Smith in Barcelona 🩷 Olivia Rodrigo performed a 45 minuite show in Barcelona tonight. She sings a brand new song ‘WHAT’S WRONG WITH ME’ off ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ FEATURING Robert Smith🩷 The song talks of deep emotional struggles. The doctor says your fine but mentally you’re not. The problem is not you, but the person you are with. ‘WHAT’S WRONG WITH ME?’ Is the 10th track off ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ which drops June 12th🩷🩵 #oliviarodrigo #youseemprettysadforagirlsoinlove #robertsmith #oliviarodrigotour #whatswrongwithme ♬ original sound – Andrew

The theory stems from the fact that Robert Smith’s band, The Cure, is reportedly one of Louis’ favourites. Some fans have even suggested Olivia deliberately named the song The Cure so that every time her ex searches for the band, her music will appear too.

The speculation didn’t stop there. The album’s lead single, Drop Dead, references The Cure’s classic track Just Like Heaven in its lyrics. The album is also set to feature Olivia’s first track with a featured artist, What’s Wrong With Me. The song is a collaboration with Robert Smith himself, which she announced in a surprise performance at Primavera Sound 2026.

These references have led some listeners to believe the entire album could be packed with hidden references to Louis.

Not everyone is convinced

However, many fans have pushed back against the theory.

Across TikTok, Instagram and Reddit, people have criticised the idea for reducing one of the biggest moments in Olivia’s career to a breakup narrative. Others have argued it ignores her long-documented love for The Cure and her friendship with Robert Smith.

One fan called the theory “mean and hurtful”, as well as a “terrible take”, while another wrote that “people need to stop connecting every single thing that Olivia does to her ex”.

And when you look at the context, they’re probably right.

Because the truth is, this collaboration is much bigger than a petty dig at an ex-boyfriend.

The real reason the album is such a huge moment for Olivia

This is Olivia’s first studio album since GUTS in 2023 and arguably marks the start of an entirely new chapter in her career.

Fans immediately noticed that You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love breaks her tradition of short, punchy album titles like SOUR and GUTS. The longer, more conversational title sparked plenty of discussion online and signalled that this era might be different from what came before.

Thematically, the album also appears to be a departure from her previous records. While SOUR was largely shaped by heartbreak and GUTS focused on fame, insecurity and growing up in the public eye, this project seems to explore the more complicated realities of being in love.

According to Olivia, she wanted to “capture that feeling of meeting someone you really like for the first time, and all of the excitement and nerves and anxiety that comes along with that.”

She also said: “[T]his was my first time being in a real, ‘big girl’ relationship. And when you’re in an intimate relationship, it holds up a mirror and shows you parts of yourself that you would never normally see. That was an endless source of inspiration – something that I’m still mining.”

The album appears to be an introduction to a new, matured chapter in Olivia’s life as she reflects on the messy, difficult truths of being in a relationship. This is exactly why fans have become so fascinated by the title’s central question: “If you’re in love, why do you still seem sad?”

Here’s why getting Robert Smith on the album is a massive deal

@livbedumb what’s wrong with me featuring Robert Smith will be out June 12 with the album. PINCH ME!!!!!!! ♬ original sound – Olivia Rodrigo

The collaboration is also historic for another reason. This is the first time Olivia has ever included a featured artist on one of her studio albums.

For younger listeners, Robert Smith appearing on the album might seem random. But, for longtime music fans, it’s a huge deal.

As the frontman of The Cure, Robert is one of the most influential figures in alternative music. Across nearly five decades, he helped define gothic rock and alternative pop, inspiring generations of artists that followed.

He’s also famously selective about collaborations.

Robert has worked with artists including Blink-182, CHVCHES and Crystal Castles over the years, but he doesn’t have a habit of jumping on mainstream pop albums. Most of his collaborations tend to be with artists whose music he genuinely admires.

That’s why many fans see his appearance on Olivia’s album as more than just a feature – it feels like an endorsement from one of alternative music’s most respected figures.

This collaboration didn’t come out of nowhere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Despite what some fans think, Olivia and Robert Smith didn’t suddenly decide to work together for the sake of a headline.

In reality, their friendship has been developing publicly for years.

The pair first shared a stage at Glastonbury in 2025, where Olivia brought Robert out during her headline set to perform Friday I’m in Love and Just Like Heaven.

She introduced him as “perhaps the greatest songwriter to come out of England” and “a personal hero of [hers]”, showing her longtime admiration for him.

The moment wasn’t a surprise to longtime fans. Olivia has repeatedly spoken about her love of alternative and rock music, with The Cure being one of the bands she’s admired for years.

The admiration goes both ways.

In an interview with British Vogue ahead of the album release, Robert Smith revealed he became a genuine fan after hearing “drivers license”, bought both SOUR and GUTS on CD, and hinted at their future collaboration.

“We have enjoyed a couple of memorable nights in the studio together,” he wrote.

Looking back now, this seems like a pretty obvious clue.

Here’s what Olivia has actually said about the theory

Perhaps most importantly, Olivia has already addressed the rumours herself.

Despite fan speculation, she has denied that naming a song The Cure was intended as a reference to Louis Partridge or as some elaborate attempt to get his attention.

Instead, she has explained that the shared name is “just a happy coincidence” and that her connection to Robert Smith comes from years of genuine admiration and friendship. It definitely makes the viral theory a lot less convincing.

Ultimately, the evidence points to this collaboration being exactly what it appears to be: Two artists who genuinely respect each other’s music working together. While apparently less exciting for some fans than a revenge plot, Olivia Rodrigo landing her first-ever feature from one of alternative music’s biggest icons is the much bigger story.

Featured image via Instagram @oliviarodrigo @louispartridge_