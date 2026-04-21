After their messy MAFS marriage, Joel and Juliette share theories on why they were matched

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Joel and Juliette’s marriage came to a dramatic conclusion in the fifth commitment ceremony. Although the couple appeared to have turned things around, Joel admitted he didn’t agree with Juliette’s behaviour towards Bec. Juliette stormed out, and left MAFS once and for all. But why were Joel and Juliette even matched up on MAFS in the first place? Weren’t they arguing for 99 per cent of their relationship? Since filming MAFS Australia 2026, Joel and Juliette have shared their theories on why the experts matched them.

Juliette says Joel did have qualities she wanted in a partner. On MAFS Unleashed, Juliette confirmed that Joel did align with what she asked the MAFS experts for “a little bit”. However, Joel’s sense of humour wasn’t quite what she was after. She explained: “When I kept saying I wanted a class clown, I envisioned a different type of comedy.”

Joel had a rather different opinion on why he was matched with Juliette on MAFS. He said on MAFS Unleashed: “I was paired with probably the biggest supervillain in MAFS history. I would have been better off with probably anyone else, except Gia. She’s just as bad.

“Juliette was always saying, ‘I got stitched up with Joel!’ What an absolute f**king laugh that is. I got the biggest stitch-up in history.”

MAFS Australia producers have consistently denied that they or the experts intentionally match up incompatible couples to create drama. Alexandra Spurway, an executive producer from Endemol Shine, told Pedestrian.TV in 2025: “We want the love and to mismatch couples on purpose is lazy and not something we’d do … The experts are matching people based on compatibility, but it’s up to the contestants to figure out whether or not it’s going to work.”

Joel doesn’t seem too miffed that he was matched with Juliette, though. He continued on MAFS Unleashed: “Juliette is the biggest blessing I’ve ever been given in my life, and I’m very grateful to her. She’s taught me a lot. She’s taught me a lot about myself. And she’s helped propel my career.”

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Featured image via Channel 4.