The Tab

Apply now: The Cambridge Tab is recruiting editors to join next year’s team

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Friday 1st May

Esther Knowles | News
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The Cambridge Tab is now recruiting for our 2026/27 editorial team. From breaking news stories, fun features and our campus voxpops, there are lots of things we cover.

Applications from all students are welcome regardless of previous experience, year or degree, but you do have to attend either the Cambridge or Anglia Ruskin University.

The deadline for applications is 23:59 on Friday 1st May, with successful applicants to be informed the following week.

You don’t need to have written for The Cambridge Tab before, but, as these are editorial roles, some journalistic experience would certainly help. You’ll receive training from experienced editors to get you up and running.

Most of all, we are looking for somebody who is enthusiastic about all things Cambridge. We want someone with who knows the city like the back of their hand, thrives off getting that scoop and a real passion for journalism.

Already convinced? Apply by filling out this form.

News Editor

You’ll be responsible for making sure The Cambridge Tab continues to chase the biggest and most exciting scoops across campus.

This role involves needing to react to fast-paced and changing stories as they develop on the day. You need to be able to sniff out a good story when you see one. You will also need to contact organisations and people for comment, as well as fact check and provide sources.

You’ll need a passion to report the latest scoop before anyone else, an eye for a good story and an ear out for the latest news, controversies and events. It’s key to keep up-to-date on Cambridge news, from protests on campus to major announcements from the university. You’ll also work alongside the Editors in Chief to write weekly and edit articles.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor you’ll be in charge of writing and editing the most fun and ridiculous feature pieces.

You’ll be able to cover every aspect of student life from opinions and nightlife to fashion and food. There’s a lot of room to be creative in this role and we want someone who is witty, opinionated and knows what’s relevant to students.

You will be working on pieces that cover current opinions, fun guides and witty commentary on campus life, you will also oversee the quizzes, opinion pieces, guides and other fun stories that we write. Rating outfits on campus, or arguing which NCL club is better – as Features Editor you’ll have a keen interest in everything relevant and relatable to Cambridge students.

You will also support the Editors-in-Chief in editing and writing articles each week, coming up with pitches and article commissions and supporting writers.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Social Posts Editor

As Social Media Editor you’ll have creative control over our Instagram and Facebook, which have a combined reach of over 50,000 followers. If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to Cambridge and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you.

You must have an eye for the latest trends, memes and aesthetics. We want you to keep up with our iconic video interviews, BNOC competitions and library crush features, as well as introducing your own content that The Cambridge Tab can become recognisable for. Your responsibilities will include advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged. You should also be comfortable being in front of the camera as you will be supporting the TikTok Editor in creating innovative content for our TikTok page.

The Cambridge influence and impact across campus are reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.

You’ll be making posts like this:

Social Video Editor

We are looking for someone to take over The Cambridge Tab’s video presence account and grow our audience even more.

You need to think of creative ways to incorporate the latest trends and audios into relatable Cambridge content, as well as regularly creating voxpops interviewing other students either on campus or nights out. This role is suited to someone who is very outgoing and happy to talk to other students, and loves creating fun video content. Having an understanding of video editing is also crucial for this role.

You’ll be creating content just like this:


Theatre Editor

Love the drama on and off stage? As Theatre Editor, you’ll be the go-to for all things Cambridge theatre, from student productions and to bold new writing and behind-the-scenes scoops. Theatre is a huge part of Cambridge culture, so we’re looking for a dedicated editor who is ready to get stuck in.

You’ll commission and edit reviews, features, and previews from writers, keep your finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the student theatre scene, and make sure the section captures both the chaos and creativity of Cambridge drama.

Whether it’s a glowing review, a brutally honest take, or a backstage exposé, you’ll shape a section that’s entertaining, informed, and unafraid to have an opinion.

If you love theatre and have a sharp eye for what makes a great story, this is your role.

Eliza, a previous Theatre Editor, said: “At The Tab you get lots of freedom to choose what you write about – for example, if you’re a theatre writer you can choose which plays you want to review, allowing you to write according to your own schedule.

“The Tab is also a great way to get more involved with Cambridge life, allowing you to meet a really welcoming and supportive community of like-minded writers.

“Free theatre tickets for you (and sometimes a friend) are also a bonus if you’re reviewing a show!”

Opinions Editor

The role of Opinions Editor is ideal for someone who enjoys giving people a platform to express themselves and explore different points of view. If you’re open to new ideas, enjoy thoughtful discussion, and feel confident leading conversations, this could be the role for you. The Tab is all about hot takes and opinions, and we want to hear from your voices.

If you think you’ve got what it takes and want to apply for any of the advertised roles, please fill out the Google form below: We’d love to hear from all of you and if in doubt, just go for it. Good luck!

Featured image via Unsplash

Esther Knowles | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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Apply now: The Cambridge Tab is recruiting editors to join next year’s team

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The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Friday 1st May

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