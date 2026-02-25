The Tab

Every Cambridge May Ball in 2026: Dates, themes, prices and ticket releases

Absolutely all there is to know about Cambridge University’s May Week 2026

Nina Stockdale | Guides

Are you sick and tired of the gloomy weather? Have you been prematurely struck by Week 5 blues? Are you longing for an escape from the suffocating weight of supervision essays? 

Release your mind from the torments of February’s mists, and allow yourself to be transformed to the leisure and sun of May Week. Just imagine – blue skies, sun, and an end to the torment of Easter’s exams.

I’m here to bring you one step closer to that most beautiful time of the year with a comprehensive guide to all the May Balls, June Events and Garden Parties planned for 2026.

I’ll be including the date, theme, ticket price and links. Most events are selling tickets now – so get them while you still can!

King’s Affair

Date: Wednesday 24th June

Price: £189

Theme: “Anthropocene” – on their website this is described as ‘The digital age, fossilised’. If that’s any more help

Ticket release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link  

Trinity Hall June Event

Date: Thursday 25th June

Price: For Tit Hall members – £122, for non Tit-hallers – £139

Theme: “Dancing with the Fairies”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link.  

Christ’s Soiree


Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Price: £115 university members, £125 guests

Theme: “Poets & Lovers”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Hughes Hall June Event


Date: Saturday 20th June

Price: £85 for non-Hughes students

Theme: “Aurora”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Gonville & Caius May Ball


Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Price: £219 for non-Caius students

Theme: “Le Chevalier Du Miroir” – translated to the “knight of mirrors”. According to their Instagram, attendees will “decide the fate of Arthur, Morgana and all of Camelot”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Emmanuel May Ball


Date: Sunday 21st June

Price: £210

Theme: “Putting on the Ritz”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Extra info: There are rumours that Olivia Dean is a headliner…

Jesus May Ball


Date: Monday 22nd June

Price: £222

Theme: TBC

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Extra info: Keep your eyes peeled for headliner announcements – last year they managed to score Ella Henderson

St. John’s May Ball


Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Price: £280 for non-Johns students

Theme: the theme will be revealed to attendees on the night of the ball…

General release dates: General Release is divided into two parts: upgraded tickets will be made available on February 18th, while remaining standard tickets will be made available on February 19th. Tickets are allocated on a first-come first-served basis and you’ll have 24 hours to purchase the ticket once it’s been selected. Access the ticketing system here 

Extra info: John’s tickets sell out pretty quickly, so make sure you’re quick

St Catherine’s May Ball


Date: Thursday 25th June

Price: £177

Theme: “Catzacabana”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Trinity May Ball


Date: Monday 22nd June

Price: £290

Theme: TBC

General release dates: The Trinity May Ball Committee run a very tight ship, and applications for tickets were only open for limited time frames. Unfortunately, as of yesterday, the deadline has now passed

Extra info: This year marks the 160th anniversary since the first Trinity May Ball in 1866

Newnham MCR Garden Party


Date: Thursday 25th June

Price: Tickets are £70 non-alcoholic, £75 alcoholic

Theme: “Once Upon a Time”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Extra info: This year the MCR Garden Party is “going analogue”, giving ticket buyers the option to purchase a physical printed ticket

Newnham JCR Garden Party

Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Price: With alcohol £66, without alcohol £61

Theme: “Newnfest” (think Woodstock ’69)

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Peterhouse May Ball


Date: Friday 26th June 2026

Price: £245

Theme: TBC

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Extra info: Peterhouse May Ball is Cambridge’s only white tie preferred ball

Homerton May Ball


Date: Friday 19th June

Price: TBC

Theme: “Summer Solstice”

General release dates: TBC

Churchill June Event

It’s unclear whether this event will be actually going ahead as there haven’t been any updates since December.

Date: Sunday 21st June

Price: Around £70

Theme: “Summer Solstice”

General release dates: TBC

Robinson’s May Week Instagram also has “Robinson Garden Party 2026” in its bio, but no further information beyond this. 

While the wonders of May Week may seem far out of reach, now’s the chance to get one step closer to making that hazy summer dream a reality. Whether June Event or Garden Party, if you’re planning on going out this year’s May Week, the time has come to start booking tickets!

Epstein

The full sinister inventory of Jeffrey Epstein’s secret locker, including slave training manuals

Kieran Galpin

One video was locked away, even inside the private locker

Leeds University and Leeds Beckett students could claim back money from Covid and strikes

Lucy Eason

Students feel they paid for a standard of education they did not receive in the pandemic

We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

Hayley Soen

Here’s a full analysis of his profile stats

Voting for Cambridge SU leaders closes tomorrow, so here’s everything you need to know

Giancarlo Mempouo

Get voting for free Jacks!

Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Ellissa Bain

Some are still dating, and others have already called things off

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

