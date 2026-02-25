Every Cambridge May Ball in 2026: Dates, themes, prices and ticket releases

Absolutely all there is to know about Cambridge University’s May Week 2026

2 hours ago

Are you sick and tired of the gloomy weather? Have you been prematurely struck by Week 5 blues? Are you longing for an escape from the suffocating weight of supervision essays?

Release your mind from the torments of February’s mists, and allow yourself to be transformed to the leisure and sun of May Week. Just imagine – blue skies, sun, and an end to the torment of Easter’s exams.

I’m here to bring you one step closer to that most beautiful time of the year with a comprehensive guide to all the May Balls, June Events and Garden Parties planned for 2026.

I’ll be including the date, theme, ticket price and links. Most events are selling tickets now – so get them while you still can!

King’s Affair

Date: Wednesday 24th June

Price: £189

Theme: “Anthropocene” – on their website this is described as ‘The digital age, fossilised’. If that’s any more help

Ticket release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Trinity Hall June Event

Date: Thursday 25th June

Price: For Tit Hall members – £122, for non Tit-hallers – £139

Theme: “Dancing with the Fairies”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link.

Christ’s Soiree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christ’s College Soirée (@christsmayball)





Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Price: £115 university members, £125 guests

Theme: “Poets & Lovers”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Hughes Hall June Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hughes Hall June Event 2026 (@hughesjuneevent)





Date: Saturday 20th June

Price: £85 for non-Hughes students

Theme: “Aurora”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Gonville & Caius May Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonville & Caius May Ball 2026 (@caiusmayball)





Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Price: £219 for non-Caius students

Theme: “Le Chevalier Du Miroir” – translated to the “knight of mirrors”. According to their Instagram, attendees will “decide the fate of Arthur, Morgana and all of Camelot”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Emmanuel May Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel May Ball 2026 (@emmanuelmayball)





Date: Sunday 21st June

Price: £210

Theme: “Putting on the Ritz”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Extra info: There are rumours that Olivia Dean is a headliner…

Jesus May Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesus May Ball (@jesusmayball)





Date: Monday 22nd June

Price: £222

Theme: TBC

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Extra info: Keep your eyes peeled for headliner announcements – last year they managed to score Ella Henderson

St. John’s May Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St John’s May Ball (@stjohnsmayball)





Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Price: £280 for non-Johns students

Theme: the theme will be revealed to attendees on the night of the ball…

General release dates: General Release is divided into two parts: upgraded tickets will be made available on February 18th, while remaining standard tickets will be made available on February 19th. Tickets are allocated on a first-come first-served basis and you’ll have 24 hours to purchase the ticket once it’s been selected. Access the ticketing system here

Extra info: John’s tickets sell out pretty quickly, so make sure you’re quick

St Catherine’s May Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St Catharine’s College May Ball 2026 (@catzmayball)





Date: Thursday 25th June

Price: £177

Theme: “Catzacabana”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Trinity May Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity May Ball (@trinitymayball)





Date: Monday 22nd June

Price: £290

Theme: TBC

General release dates: The Trinity May Ball Committee run a very tight ship, and applications for tickets were only open for limited time frames. Unfortunately, as of yesterday, the deadline has now passed

Extra info: This year marks the 160th anniversary since the first Trinity May Ball in 1866

Newnham MCR Garden Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newnham MCR Garden Party 2026 (@mcrnewnhamgardenparty)





Date: Thursday 25th June

Price: Tickets are £70 non-alcoholic, £75 alcoholic

Theme: “Once Upon a Time”

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Extra info: This year the MCR Garden Party is “going analogue”, giving ticket buyers the option to purchase a physical printed ticket

Newnham JCR Garden Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by newnham jcr garden party (@newnham.jcrgardenparty)

Date: Tuesday 23rd June

Price: With alcohol £66, without alcohol £61

Theme: “Newnfest” (think Woodstock ’69)

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Peterhouse May Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peterhouse May Ball (@peterhousemayball)





Date: Friday 26th June 2026

Price: £245

Theme: TBC

General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link

Extra info: Peterhouse May Ball is Cambridge’s only white tie preferred ball

Homerton May Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homerton Summer Solstice ⭐️ (@homertonmayball)





Date: Friday 19th June

Price: TBC

Theme: “Summer Solstice”

General release dates: TBC

Churchill June Event

It’s unclear whether this event will be actually going ahead as there haven’t been any updates since December.

Date: Sunday 21st June

Price: Around £70

Theme: “Summer Solstice”

General release dates: TBC

Robinson’s May Week Instagram also has “Robinson Garden Party 2026” in its bio, but no further information beyond this.

While the wonders of May Week may seem far out of reach, now’s the chance to get one step closer to making that hazy summer dream a reality. Whether June Event or Garden Party, if you’re planning on going out this year’s May Week, the time has come to start booking tickets!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.