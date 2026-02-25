Every Cambridge May Ball in 2026: Dates, themes, prices and ticket releases
Absolutely all there is to know about Cambridge University’s May Week 2026
Are you sick and tired of the gloomy weather? Have you been prematurely struck by Week 5 blues? Are you longing for an escape from the suffocating weight of supervision essays?
Release your mind from the torments of February’s mists, and allow yourself to be transformed to the leisure and sun of May Week. Just imagine – blue skies, sun, and an end to the torment of Easter’s exams.
I’m here to bring you one step closer to that most beautiful time of the year with a comprehensive guide to all the May Balls, June Events and Garden Parties planned for 2026.
I’ll be including the date, theme, ticket price and links. Most events are selling tickets now – so get them while you still can!
King’s Affair
Date: Wednesday 24th June
Price: £189
Theme: “Anthropocene” – on their website this is described as ‘The digital age, fossilised’. If that’s any more help
Ticket release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Trinity Hall June Event
Date: Thursday 25th June
Price: For Tit Hall members – £122, for non Tit-hallers – £139
Theme: “Dancing with the Fairies”
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link.
Christ’s Soiree
Date: Tuesday 23rd June
Price: £115 university members, £125 guests
Theme: “Poets & Lovers”
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Hughes Hall June Event
Date: Saturday 20th June
Price: £85 for non-Hughes students
Theme: “Aurora”
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Gonville & Caius May Ball
Date: Tuesday 23rd June
Price: £219 for non-Caius students
Theme: “Le Chevalier Du Miroir” – translated to the “knight of mirrors”. According to their Instagram, attendees will “decide the fate of Arthur, Morgana and all of Camelot”
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Emmanuel May Ball
Date: Sunday 21st June
Price: £210
Theme: “Putting on the Ritz”
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Extra info: There are rumours that Olivia Dean is a headliner…
Jesus May Ball
Date: Monday 22nd June
Price: £222
Theme: TBC
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Extra info: Keep your eyes peeled for headliner announcements – last year they managed to score Ella Henderson
St. John’s May Ball
Date: Tuesday 23rd June
Price: £280 for non-Johns students
Theme: the theme will be revealed to attendees on the night of the ball…
General release dates: General Release is divided into two parts: upgraded tickets will be made available on February 18th, while remaining standard tickets will be made available on February 19th. Tickets are allocated on a first-come first-served basis and you’ll have 24 hours to purchase the ticket once it’s been selected. Access the ticketing system here
Extra info: John’s tickets sell out pretty quickly, so make sure you’re quick
St Catherine’s May Ball
Date: Thursday 25th June
Price: £177
Theme: “Catzacabana”
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Trinity May Ball
Date: Monday 22nd June
Price: £290
Theme: TBC
General release dates: The Trinity May Ball Committee run a very tight ship, and applications for tickets were only open for limited time frames. Unfortunately, as of yesterday, the deadline has now passed
Extra info: This year marks the 160th anniversary since the first Trinity May Ball in 1866
Newnham MCR Garden Party
Date: Thursday 25th June
Price: Tickets are £70 non-alcoholic, £75 alcoholic
Theme: “Once Upon a Time”
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Extra info: This year the MCR Garden Party is “going analogue”, giving ticket buyers the option to purchase a physical printed ticket
Newnham JCR Garden Party
Date: Tuesday 23rd June
Price: With alcohol £66, without alcohol £61
Theme: “Newnfest” (think Woodstock ’69)
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Peterhouse May Ball
Date: Friday 26th June 2026
Price: £245
Theme: TBC
General release dates: On sale now – click here for the ticket link
Extra info: Peterhouse May Ball is Cambridge’s only white tie preferred ball
Homerton May Ball
Date: Friday 19th June
Price: TBC
Theme: “Summer Solstice”
General release dates: TBC
Churchill June Event
It’s unclear whether this event will be actually going ahead as there haven’t been any updates since December.
Date: Sunday 21st June
Price: Around £70
Theme: “Summer Solstice”
General release dates: TBC
Robinson’s May Week Instagram also has “Robinson Garden Party 2026” in its bio, but no further information beyond this.
While the wonders of May Week may seem far out of reach, now’s the chance to get one step closer to making that hazy summer dream a reality. Whether June Event or Garden Party, if you’re planning on going out this year’s May Week, the time has come to start booking tickets!
