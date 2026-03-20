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Cambridge University says students stuck in Middle East may have to ‘withdraw’ from studies

The university said there will be ‘no exam allowance’ for those unable to return to Cambridge

Nina Stockdale | News
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Cambridge University has told students there will be “no exam allowance” for those unable to return to Cambridge due to conflict in the Middle East.

In an update distributed to students, the university urged students who are considering visiting family in affected regions to “take into account the significant risk to travel disruption.”

It warned that students unable to return in time for exams “would be required either to pause their studies and resume at the beginning of Easter Term in the following academic year, or to withdraw from their course.”

The university went on to explain that full-time postgraduate students or those with student visas must live in Cambridge to continue their studies.

It did, however, disclose a temporary change in policy for Master’s students, saying “these students may participate remotely if they face significant travel disruption or safety concerns” for the next eight weeks until the arrangement is reviewed.

Cambridge University’s decision to make “no exam allowance” for students stuck in the Middle East prompted an anonymous complaint on Camfess, a Facebook confessions page used by students, saying “what the fuck is this uni” alongside a screenshot of the notice.

The university said “it continues to monitor developments in the Middle East to ensure the safety of our students and staff,  and is keeping colleges briefed accordingly, with a commitment to sharing more information and support as needed.”

It reminded students who are feeling “worried and anxious” to access the university’s support services.

Cambridge University has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Unsplash

Nina Stockdale | News
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