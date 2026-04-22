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It’s officially dissertation season, so here’s how to motivate yourself to get it done

In the world of procrastination, does motivation even work?

Kari Yip | Guides
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Dissertation season can feel overwhelming, with the long hours, constant pressure, and the challenge of staying focused over weeks of independent work. But with the right approach, it doesn’t have to be a stressful grind.

By combining smart productivity strategies, meaningful rewards, and a supportive study environment, you can turn the process into something far more manageable, and maybe even enjoyable. So, here are some practical and motivating ways to help you stay on track and get your dissertation done efficiently.

Holiday reward before the due date

Push yourself to start your dissertation once the questions are released, or your question is finalised. To make life easier, try to complete your essays after your final lectures and seminars and submit them well  before the due date.

Why not motivate yourself by booking a holiday before the submission due date, maybe even to Iceland? Think Northern Lights, Blue Lagoon, Great Geysir and Gullfoss Waterfall.

Get away from social media

Greyscale your phone by going to settings, accessibility, vision enhancements, colour correction then, greyscale. Turn on do not disturb on before your writing session to avoid distractions. Choose the essential apps for revision, such as Chrome and Outlook, and remove access to social media. You’ll have no choice but to lock in.

As well, apps like the Forest or Flora can be really helpful if you’re struggling to put your phone down. Set a timer and watch your forest grow, as long as you don’t come off the app, or your tree won’t survive.

Make a playlist of classical music

As a music student, the best genre for intense focus is classical music. It can be better for productivity, without the distraction of lyrics, and you can also expand your music taste at the same time.

Set up your study playlist for the sake of dissertation writing, with composers such as Beethoven, Sibelius, and Saint-Saëns on hand to help you get all your work done.

Have something to snack on

Procrastination getting the better of you? Buy yourself your favourite snacks to use as a reward for productivity.

My personal favourite is dark chocolate which is rich in polyphenols that help with cognitive performance. Treat yourself with a snack for every 250 words written, or you can even make your favourite meal to motivate you.

YouTube motivation

Struggling to focus? There are many YouTube videos with people who check on you regularly to see if you’re working or messing around. Set up one to check on yourself every 10 minutes. Or, study motivation YouTube videos can help you increase your productivity and actually lock in.

Helping hand

Got a problem with your dissertation? Why not go to a café to meet your classmates. Discussion with your friends is an excellent way to solve problems and it also strengthens friendship bonds. If needed, reach out to your tutors. You can email them to arrange one-to-one meetings to discuss your problems.

In the King’s Academic Skills for Learning (KASL) module on KEATS, you can also find interactive online workshops and up to three one-to-one appointments per term. You can always refer to the guides on research and dissertations on KEATS.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Kari Yip | Guides
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