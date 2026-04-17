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Student launches fundraiser for legal action after KCL gave her wrong grade three times

Three days before graduation, Ceana Agbro’s grade was lowered from a first to a 2:1

Isabella Zbucki | News
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A King’s College London (KCL) student has started a fundraiser to take legal action after the university gave her the wrong grade three times.

Ceana Agbro, a business management student, was supposed to graduate in 2024 with a first class honours classification, but she has been unable to due to her work being misgraded on three occasions.

Speaking to The King’s Tab last year, Ceana explained she had achieved first class marks in multiple modules and that her KEATS account displayed a mark of 70, making her entitled to a first class qualification.

Three days before her graduation, her grade was suddenly dropped from a first class to a 2:1.

After emailing the university, she was told that “because of a peer review, [her] grade has now been reduced from a first to a 2:1.”

After completing the appeals process, Ceana’s graduation was postponed until July 2025. However, despite the university admitting to mistakes in the marking, her appeal was denied, meaning her final grade was not corrected and she did not graduate.

Ceana said the situation has caused her “a lot of stress.”

She explained: “I was constantly studying and studying, and for that to be stolen from you right before the finish line, it really hurts.”

Two years on, the issue has not be resolved. In a recent LinkedIn post, Ceana explained she now has until June to take her case to court through a judicial review.

She said: “This is my last chance for justice, and I cannot afford the legal fees to do it alone.”

via Unsplash

Ceana shared how she needs £2,500 upfront for legal assessments and a pre-action letter, as well as between £15,000 to £25,000 in potential court costs, should King’s refuse to resolve the situation at the pre-action stage.

To raise money to cover the costs, she has started a GoFundMe, with a current £4,000 target.

In the post, she explained: “My graduation cannot be delayed again. I will have to graduate this year whether or not my grade is corrected. Being made to accept a grade I did not earn, simply because I ran out of time and options, is not justice.”

She added: “No one should have to work this hard, come this far, and still have to fight for basic fairness.”

In the comments, one user explained how they had experienced a similar issue. The comment read: “Omg this happened to me. Wishing you all the luck.”

A King’s student commented, saying: “As a King’s student this was an extremely concerning post to read. I really hope you’re able to finally get the first class degree you worked so hard for.”

A King’s College London spokesperson said: “We take all matters relating to student grades and academic appeals very seriously and understand the importance of these outcomes to our students’ futures. We have been engaging with this student since July 2024 to discuss their concerns, address all aspects of their case through our established procedures, and have sincerely apologised for the error in email correspondence that occurred.

“We have a robust and comprehensive appeals process in place to review individual circumstances and ensure that all decisions are made justly and in line with university regulations. Every appeal is carefully considered, and we work closely with students to support them through these processes.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

Featured image via GoFundMe

Isabella Zbucki | News
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