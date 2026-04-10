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I commuted six hours a day to university, and it helped me save almost £12,000 a year

Kaya Turner commuted from Sheffield to London everyday

Isabella Zbucki | News
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A King’s College London (KCL) student has shared how she commuted six hours a day to university in order to save money.

Kaya Turner, who studied for a Master’s in medieval history, initially moved from Sheffield to London after receiving a scholarship and finding a south-east London flat for £700 a month.

However, after the scholarship fell through, leaving her £2,000 short, she decided to switch to part time study whilst balancing work at a pub to get by.

Kaya revealed how, for six months, she balanced two 12 hour shifts a week alongside her studies.

After a disagreement with her flatmates, she lived on a friends sofa whilst trying to find a new place with a budget of £800 a month.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she explained her struggles with finding alternative accommodation: “It was a minefield – all rooms were well over £1,000, and I just thought there wasn’t any point.”

This resulted in her deciding to move back in with her parents. Living at home in Sheffield has enabled Kaya to spend £400 a month on travel to and from London for her seminars.

Despite having to commute six hours daily, she has been able to save almost £12,000 a year on accommodation.

Kaya’s situation reflects a broader trend amongst students with a survey conducted by UCAS last year finding that 31 per cent of 18-year-olds live at home when studying.

However, Kaya also shared her regret with choosing to study in London, saying: “I wanted to move to London and experience being in the city. I could have done the same course at York University, an hour away. I slightly regret my decision – if I could do it all over again, I would just go to York.”

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Featured image via @kayalauraa on Instagram

Isabella Zbucki | News
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