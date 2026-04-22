Here’s the absolute WORST day you could have as a King’s College London student

1 hour ago

University is a time for joy and community, but this is not always the case. With so many lectures, seminars, essays and exams we have to complete, being a student can lead to some long exhausting days. At least it keeps us humble.

So, here is what we think is the worst day you can experience while being a student at King’s College London. If you do experience everything on this list in a single day, we really feel for you.

9am

You open your eyes, you can see light peeking through the curtain as you turn to your alarm. It has not gone off yet, because you slept through it. Turns out, you needed to get up at 8am, but your dreams about GKT Wednesday’s took over all control of the mind. This leaves you running around your room, trying to find a pair of jeans, so you do not miss much of your lecture.

You have made it out of your accommodation, congratulations! Unfortunately, it is torrential rain outside, and you did not dress appropriately. You can’t seem to remember where you put your umbrella but do not worry, the tube is only a five minute walk.

9.20am

The tube is shut, but, living in London, you are well versed in finding alternative routes to university. However, because you are in a rush, your only option is to walk, and look like a drowned rat.

Walking into your lecture, every single person turns to look at you. Worse, the professor calls you out for arriving late, citing punctuality and that it is “your degree you are wasting”. So, you sit in one of the few seats available, still dripping wet, while they speak about something you have no clue about. On the bright side, when you look around, everyone seems to be in the same boat

11am

The flooded lecture has ended, and you can finally walk feeling no shame in being late. However, there is something in the back of your mind you’ve forgotten about. You have an essay due. Today.

Honestly, the rain should be taking notes from you and the way you swerve around buses and bikes to get to the library. It’s immensely impressive, even more so when you know you have only around three hours to submit a 3,000 word essay. You quickly grab something from one of the many Tesco’s surrounding KCL.

11.20am

Welcome to the library. You walk up to the gates and you go through your bag. That’s gum, your phone and your laptop. You forgot your lanyard, didn’t you? After bargaining with the security guard at the gates, they have allowed you entry. When you have nothing important to do, the library is but a ghost town. Not today. Every seat is taken up by a student, and some of them just have people’s stuff beside them as they go off on adventures.

You find a room, and by a room I mean a study carrel in the undergraduate tower in the Maughan Library that you didn’t even know existed. Finally, you begin writing the essay, reading the questions and picking the one that seems to be most simple. Let’s be real though, you have no idea what any of them are talking about anyway.

1pm

It has been 75 minutes, and you’ve only written the introduction. It’s a start, I suppose. 100 words down and 2,900 to go.

Perhaps, for the sake of your sanity in these troubling times, put down your phone and stop watching someone bake banana bread. Nara Smith will not save you now.

2.45pm

There you have it, one immensely rushed essay. It isn’t your finest work, but with 15 minutes to go before submission, anything will do. Looking through it, it reads well and you articulate your points. Hold on, where is your bibliography?

Okay, now you can submit and get on with your day.

You walk out the library, and there is so much rain. The street is half flooded, and as you leave the library, a taxi splashes you with gutter water. But, there are plans tonight, so you should go home and get ready. You can’t really show up to a night out looking like a replica of Gollum.

6pm

You have acquired new clothes, lovely. Because of the essay, you had no time for a food shop, so dinner is a healthy meal of pot noodles and Red Bull. No wonder you have such a cheery disposition upon your face.

Walking to the event, you are ready to put the events of the day behind you, move on and start afresh, nothing bad will happen from this point. Turns out you got the days mixed up and sport’s night was yesterday. Instead, you are surrounded by people you have never met, and have the urge to drown your sorrows in the two for one cocktail menu.

9pm

At this point, you’re drunk, tired and confused. Turns out, this has not been the best day for you. Since you have made friends with so many people at the bar who are looking at you like Moira Hindley, I suggest it is time to call for a taxi.

Walk up the stairs, stumble a few times and just sit on the cold concrete floor and wait for the approach of your saviour. Even when you’re drunk, you’re still shocked that the journey home cost nearly £100. The cost of living crisis and all is really taking a toll. You struggle into bed and hope that tomorrow is better.

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