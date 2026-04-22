‘We build joy together’: Christine and Vic give cute update, one year after Love Is Blind wedding

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Ever since we met Christine and Vic, they’ve entered the hall of fame as one of the best Love Is Blind couples of all time. There was no doubt the couple were going to say yes and still be together come the season 10 reunion.

And now, given how far the show was filmed in advance, that was a whole year ago. Christine and Vic have celebrated their one-year anniversary, and have shared in a new interview what life is like for them.

They spoke all about how they’ve adjusted, plans for the future, and a proper honeymoon together. Due to budgeting constraints, Christine and Vic were sent to Malibu on the Netflix show, when all other couples went to Mexico, so it’s no wonder a proper holiday is on their minds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Vic St. John (@dr.vicstjohn)

‘Put your pride aside and be as selfless as you can be’

Talking of married life, Vic was as wholesome as you’d expect. He told Columbus Monthly: “I think marriage puts you in a position every day to put your pride aside and be as selfless as you can be. It isn’t just me doing life. I have a partner here, and I care about her needs and how her day is going. I care about [finding] ways I can take on whatever burden she may have, or ways we can build joy together.”

The couple shared that since returning to “normal life” they’ve been enjoying life, but now do have to adapt to people knowing who they are. They loving going to the theatre together, and have regular restaurant date nights. They also follow soccer, and explained that at a recent Columbus Crew game, they were asked to take pictures with everyone – from screaming girls to babies.

As well as their day jobs, Christine working as a medical speech-language pathologist and Vic a professor at Ohio State University, they also have media opportunities. “Right now, it’s kind of like working two full-time jobs,” Christine said. “It’s just time management.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine St. John (@christinelham)

Christine and Vic have plenty of plans for the future

The couple shared plans to have a proper honeymoon, and explained Japan and Italy are currently top contenders for location. Following this, they want to settle in Columbus, buy a house and raise a family.

“It’s a feeling of belonging,” Vic said of the city. “You can find good pockets throughout, whether it’s the food from different cultures, faith-based communities, arts, sports and educational opportunities for your children. It’s a hidden gem.”

I’m so happy for them both!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.