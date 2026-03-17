This is the *real* reason Christine and Vic got no airtime on Love Is Blind and it’s mega shady

5 hours ago

Christine and Vic are officially the only couple to last beyond Love Is Blind season 10 filming, but, they got the least airtime of any couples. And that’s not just me guessing they got the least, screen time for each couple has actually been calculated, and they were at the bottom by far.

People are obviously not happy. There have been a lot of questions about why Christine and Vic were “sidelined” despite being exactly what the show is all about. Now, there’s a theory about why this was, and Christine and Vic themselves have spoken about it.

There was a strong theory about why Christine and Vic got no airtime during Love Is Blind

The theory about why Christine and Vic got no airtime during Love Is Blind season 10 all goes back to when they were the only couple not to be taken on the retreat to Mexico.

After the engagements, the couples all go on a retreat together in Mexico. However, in the latest season, a message appeared on screen that read: “Six couples went to Cabo, Mexico, and one couple went to Malibu, California.”

The reason Christine and Vic went to Malibu is quite brutal really. It came down to budget. The show could only take a certain number of people to Mexico. The reason it was Christine and Vic at the brunt of this decision was because they had no other connections in the pods, so taking them on the retreat with the group wouldn’t bring any extra drama.

From this, people have guessed Christine and Vic were fully ditched by production. There was never a plan to carry their story on further. The theory continues that given every other couple failed, after Amber and Jordan got divorced, the show realised they needed a successful story to follow. The drama of having no couples last isn’t new, and only happened last season, when nobody got married.

In a Facebook group, one person said: “None of the couples worked out. I believe Christine and Vic’s story was not supposed to air, and when they realised none of the couples had worked out they decided to use the few clips they had of Christine and Vic. That’s probably why we’re not seeing much of their story.”

The couple have confirmed the theory in an interview

Christine and Vic have confirmed in an interview that they nearly didn’t make the final edit of the show. They said they were told they weren’t going to go on the retreat in Mexico because of budgeting constraints, and from then believed that was the end of the journey for them.

Speaking in the chat, Vic said they were told by the show there was “more overlap with the other storylines they wanted to focus on”. At that point, he felt “thankful for the experience and [that he] had found his person.” They were then offered the trip to Malibu, and told producers would “work out” where their journey would go next.

The couple confirmed the show didn’t always have intention to cover their story beyond the pods, so instead they planned to quit Love Is Blind early, and elope instead. When they told producers of this choice, they said they “could follow the story” and then “figure out” how to piece together some screen time for them.

Messy!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.