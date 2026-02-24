Ranked: The exact amount of screentime each of the couples have had on Love Is Blind

This is literal proof that Vic and Christine have been utterly robbed

It’s undeniably clear that some couples are getting significantly more screentime than others during Love Is Blind, with Vic and Christine barely in the series at all, despite clearly being the strongest couples.

Well, in case you wanted to know the exact breakdown of how many minutes each of the couples has been on screen since leaving the pods, then you’re in luck as Starcasm has crunched the numbers for us.

7. Vic and Christine

To the surprise of nobody Vic and Christine have had the least amount of screentime since leaving the pods, getting an absolutely paltry 11 minutes and 55 seconds of them together.

I mean seriously, given that we’ve had five episodes of them being outside of the pods that’s less than three minutes on them per episode.

According to Starcasm, their longest scene in Malibu was just 20 seconds, and they’ve only had three scenes together since returning from their honeymoon.

6. Amber and Jordan

Next up, and once again it’s the only other couple who do sort of seem to have genuine feelings, on Jordan’s part at least. Amber and Jordan have come in at having just 14 minutes and 30 seconds of screentime since leaving the pods.

Amber and Jordan and Vic and Christine are the only two couples who have had under 15 minutes of screentime in the last five Love Is Blind episodes.

5. Jessica and Chris

Despite their painful couch conversation, Jessica and Chris have only had 25 minutes and 45 seconds of screentime, with most of it being Chris making a complete fool of himself.

4. Emma and Mike

Emma and Mike have had 27 minutes and 15 seconds of screentime so far, but they also had two fairly in depth meetings with both side of the family.

3. Brittany and Devonta

Only a smidge in front is Brittany and Devonta, with 28 minutes and 55 seconds of screentime as a couple, with most of that being full of some serious conflict.

2. Connor and Bri

For as much as Bri doesn’t actually seem to like Connor they sure do have a lot of screentime together at 31 minutes and 10 seconds.

1. Alex and Ashley

Out of all the Love Is Blind couples, the ones with the most amount of screentime are Alex and Ashley, who have an absolutely whopping 53 minutes and 20 seconds.

For context that’s almost more than five times the amount we’ve seen Vic and Christine, and they’ve actually had more screentime than all of the bottom couples put together. No wonder I feel like I’ve heard so much about Alex’s football career.

A lot of their screentime came from Alex meeting Ashley’s dad, which has actually been the longest scene for any couple in the series so far at almost twelve and a half minutes along, according to Starcasm.

Yep, that means that that scene took up more screen time than Vic and Christine and Jordan and Amber combined. Yikes.

