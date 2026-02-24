Love Is Blind star speaks on how Black women arguing would be ‘mined for show drama’

Tyler L, who left Love Is Blind after ghosting Kevan and removing herself from a love triangle with two other Black people, including her new bestie Keya, has claimed that it’s “spot on” that “two Black women were being mined for drama” on season 10.

A TikTokker who goes by the name @abaetol made a video saying, “In this Ohio season, two fabulous Black women flipped the script. This story is resonating with so many people because it connects to your story about the eldest daughter or a Black woman who is dating.”

“What is served as entertainment in reality TV is you watching normal people follow a cultural norm in an unusual or extraordinary setting. In this situation, we see two women sidestep a situation that would have been mined for a lot of drama,” they added.

They went on to say it “shows a shift in Black women in the dating pool” and how they are “learning to protect themselves.” And Tyler has now commented to say her analysis was “SPOT ON,” and even went one step further by sharing the video to her Instagram Story.

The TikTokker claimed the show “has no shame in orchestrating the order of events” and said: “On reality TV, there’s people who expected to watch this catty, aggressive fight between two Black women, but they did not give the audience that.”

It was a shock for viewers that Tyler said her piece, with the TikTokker, who said how Tyler and Keya know “they were the prize worth protecting,” ended up writing, “The cast is chiming in? @thiswomantyler we see you and we appreciate you!!!!”

