All of In The City cast’s jaw-dropping net worths and exactly how they got so rich

How are so many of them in the drinks industry?

From Kyle Cooke to Amanda Batula, there’s some huge net worths going on among the In The City cast. Lindsay Hubbard is a boss babe juggling work life and being a mum, while Danielle Olivera is officially back on Bravo following her swift exit from Summer House.

Danielle Olivera

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Donne, is a fashion-focused project that helps users “digitize” their wardrobe. She co-founded the app with business partner, Jim, which is “designed for the everyday female.” She has an estimated net worth of over $1 million as a result of her app and Summer House.

Amanda Batula

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Despite her split from Kyle Cooke, Amanda is still the creative director of drinks brand Loverboy. They make hard teas, spritzes and cocktails, and this all contributes to her $1 million net worth. She also has several influencer and modelling brand partnerships.

Kyle Cooke

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Kyle Cooke is the owner of drinks brand Loverboy. His estimated net worth is just over $1 million, having founded the company in 2018 and generating $16 million in sales in 2022 and establishing itself as a major national brand. Go, Kyle!

Lindsay Hubbard

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Lindsay has an estimated net worth of $1.1 million. She worked as a publicist for 15 years, notably serving as a director for Fingerprint Communications before launching her own PR firm, Hubb House Public Relations, and is now regarded as an OG Summer House star.

Eoin Heavey

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Eoin is Danielle’s new boyfriend who she has a baby on the way with. He works as the founder and CEO of Maitre, a hotel operations management platform designed for Operations Directors and General Managers, meaning he could be worth up to $15 million!

Andrea Denver

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Andrea is a model with an estimated net worth of up to $6 million. He’s worked with big brands like Hugo Boss, Brooks Brothers, Ralph Lauren, and MAC Cosmetics, and has starred on not just In The City, but Summer House, The Circle and other reality shows.

Lexi Sundin

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As an interior designer and model, Lexi has an estimated net worth of up to $2.5 million. She now runs her own design business and gave up full-time modelling, and recently went travelling with her husband, Andrea Denver, who has a higher net worth than her.

Nick Barber

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Nick is the owner of furniture store Patina NYC. He’s believed to be worth at least $500K and up to $2 million, having founded the modern business in Brooklyn. He started collecting furniture around 2015 after he left a job, and was wondering what to do next.

Yvonne Najor

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Following an unexpected layoff from her corporate executive role, Yvonne pivoted and started her own boutique marketing and events agency. She’s the former Vice President of Marketing for a major nightlife empire in New York City, with a net worth of up to $2 million.

Georgina Ferzil

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Georgina is a dermatologist who owns two practices. She also has a new skincare line, named Crea, after she figured out a way to stabilise most of these ingredients topically, and put them into cream, cleanser, lip balm, hair care. She has a net worth up to $8million.

Whitney Fransway

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Whitney has an estimated net worth of $1 million to $2.5 million. She’s an influencer and former The Bachelor star, who previously worked as a model. Her top career highlights involves a two-year contract with Fabletics, and working with Dolce & Gabbana.

Kenny Martin

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Kenny is a self-made real estate investor and venture capitalist. He’s a founder and investor, and believed to be the richest on the In The City cast, with a net worth of between $10 million to $30 million, having spent 15 years on Wall Street getting to know his stuff.

Gavin Moseley

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Gavin is worth an estimated $1 million to $3 million. In 2014, he co-founded The Garret Group, which operates multiple bar and restaurant concepts in New York City such as The Garret Bars, Bandits, and Borrachito, as well as Chillhouse, a wellness chill-out space.

Katie Arundel

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Katie is worth $500K to $2 million. She works as a merchandiser for the custom rug company, Ernesta, and is one of the few people that Amanda trusts: as her childhood bestie. Katie is the director of merchandising, and previously worked at Victoria’s Secret.

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