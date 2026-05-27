Who was Summer House’s West Wilson in an ‘exclusive relationship’ with before Amanda?

The Summer House reunion is finally upon us, and during one explosive segment West Wilson is accused of being in an “exclusive relationship” with Meija Moreno prior to getting with Amanda Batula.

Kyle spilled: “We know that he had a full-blown exclusive relationship since February of 2025. We have receipts.” Ciara also chimed in, adding that West “had a girlfriend this entire time.” So who actually is the mysterious girlfriend in question?

According to Page Six, the girl in question is West’s ex-girlfriend Meija Moreno, who was referenced in season nine of Summer House as his “situationship.”

He also mentioned her during an appearance of WWHL, as Meija makes ties made out of actual horsehair which West wore on the show. Amanda also wore won, telling Andy she decided to wear her brand as it’s called “being a girl’s girl.”

Whilst more might come out during the Summer House reunion, apparently West Wilson and Meija Moreno met in 2023 whilst at Montana State University before making their relationship exclusive last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Wilson (@westling.conrad)



A source also claimed to Page Six that West had been dating Meija when he and Amanda hooked up, with him allegedly calling her to tell her he’d “been caught making out” with Amanda. The two have never publicly confirmed their relationship, so whilst there’s a lot of signs that’s she’s the mysterious girlfriend we’ll have to take it with a pinch of salt until the pair confirm themselves.

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