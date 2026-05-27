Where Carl and Lindsay actually stand today, years after they called off their engagement

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard were once an engaged couple, but that stopped when he called off their engagement. He’s not been invited to star on the Summer House spin-off, so where on earth do they stand today and did things end between them amicably?

Actually, Carl and Lindsay are genuinely good friends now. They posed for a picture together with their co-star Kyle Cooke, while Lindsay held her baby, who she shares with Turner Kufe. Carl told cameras: “Do you see the smile on my face? Me and Lindsay are friends.”

Lindsay has revealed they’re “working on a friendlier relationship” but at one point, they didn’t text for two years. He’s bought her child a present and attended her event, in which she awkwardly said her “ex-fiance” had turned up to support her, along with friends.

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Carl felt Lindsay did not support his sobriety journey, while Lindsay felt Carl wanted her to change and become “softer”. Carl felt that Lindsay suspected he was going to relapse and struggled to accept his new sober boundaries. At one point, she called him “Cocaine Carl”.

With their wedding only a couple of months away, Carl decided to abruptly call the whole thing off. He stated that their relationship “lacked the foundational stability needed to move forward with a lifelong marriage, despite their attempts at couples therapy.”

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Both of them have agreed they’re in a great place having reconnected as friends. She said on Summer House, “I love love, but then that burned me a couple of times. My last two relationships, where I was like, fully in love, they didn’t work out. So f*** love.”

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