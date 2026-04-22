Celeste’s family share heartbreaking message as D4vd faces possible death penalty for her murder

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Though the DA’s office is yet to determine if they’ll be seeking the death penalty, due to the “special circumstances” attached to D4vd’s charges, he could face capital punishment or life in prison if found guilty of the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

After months of investigation by the LAPD, D4vd was arrested last week. He was charged with first-degree murder, with the prosecution sharing insight into what they believe to be his motive. They claimed that Celeste was murdered to “maintain his very lucrative music career”, which she stood in the way of by threatening to expose their relationship.

Celeste’s dad, Jesus Rivas, earlier said, “Thank God … justice for Celeste”, but now the family has issued an official response to the charges. It’s genuinely heartbreaking.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s parents described her as ‘beautiful’

Celeste’s parents, Jesus and Mercedes Martinez, were supposed to give a statement at the DA’s press conference on Tuesday, but they didn’t due to being overwhelmed by a potential security threat. Nonetheless, their lawyer, Patrick Steinfeld, shared their insight.

“We would like to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office for their hard work. We would also like to thank the people of Lake Elsinore for all their support,” they said. “Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance.”

They continued to explain how they miss their daughter “deeply”, explaining: “Every Friday night was movie night, and we spent wonderful times together. We love her very much, and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste.”

This is really the first time we’ve heard from Mercedes and Jesus throughout the entire seven-month process, but there’s a reason for that. You see, Celeste’s mum does not speak much English, and she does not live in the United States.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyers maintain his innocence. Now, officials are moving on to pre-trial proceedings with more information expected to follow.

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Featured image credit: LA County District Attorney’s Office