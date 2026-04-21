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Why communication from Celeste Rivas’ family has been so limited during D4vd investigation

They abruptly cancelled a press conference yesterday

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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As the investigation into the murder of Celeste Rivas continues after D4vd denied all charges, people have been wondering why Celeste’s parents have been so quiet on the situation.

Musician D4vd, real name David Burke, has officially been charged with first-degree murder over the death of Celeste Rivas, who was just 14-years-old at the time. Throughout the case, people have speculated about why communication from Celeste’s family has been so limited. Last September, a representative for the family shared a GoFundMe for their funeral.

GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

“As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss,” the representative said on a GoFundMe. “They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated.”

A source close to the family shared the alleged reason most of the conversations have been through representatives rather than the family directly.

“Mom doesn’t speak English and doesn’t live here,” they said in a TikTok comment.

This can be corroborated by Facebook posts from Celeste’s mum, who speaks only Spanish on her account and is based outside the United States. Information about the rest of Celeste’s family is very limited, and a planned press conference, which was supposed to provide the family’s first official statement, was cancelled at the last minute.

D4vd’s legal team have responded to the charges and denied everything involved.

“Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

via Instagram

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed,” the lawyers continued. “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

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Featured image via X

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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