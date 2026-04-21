The Tab
D4vd

Prosecutors detail the alleged sinister reason D4vd killed 14-year-old Celeste Rivas

The alleged motive is what could lead him to the death penalty

Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

After months and months of theories and speculation, most people had one major question about the D4vd and Celeste Rivas case: Why?

The body of 14-year-old Celeste was discovered last September in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd. She had been there for a while, so much so that it took medical examiners a week to identify her body.

Though D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, had been cooperating with police from the get-go, he was not named as an official suspect until February 2026, and was not arrested until last week. After D4vd was charged with murder, something he pleaded not guilty to, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed some major questions.

D4vd’s charges were classed as ‘special enhancement’ due to the potential motive

After seven months of investigation, the DA’s office believes it has understood the motive behind Celeste Rivas’ murder.

Officials have claimed that D4vd murdered Celeste Rivas to “maintain his very lucrative music career”, which she threatened by warning that she would go public with their sexual relationship. The prosecutors accused the singer of trying to cover up the  “lewd and lascivious sexual acts” he committed with Celeste when she was under the age of 14.

His debut album, Withered, was released two days after she was murdered.

With a potential motive in mind, the DA’s office attached “special circumstances” to the charges, which could see D4vd jailed for life without parole or given the death penalty. Nathan Hochman said that the prosecutor’s office has yet to determine if they’ll be seeking capital punishment.

D4vd and his legal team have maintained his innocence throughout the process.

“Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” the lawyers said.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TED SOQUI/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock and TED SOQUI/EPA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Music Police
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

D4vd

D4vd’s parents ‘not surprised’ as they react to him being charged with murder of 14-year-old girl

D4vd’s ‘secret’ song Celeste and dark alleged music video resurfaces after murder arrest

Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock

D4vd’s team share statement after arrest, months after a teen’s body was found in his car

Latest

Best pub quizzes in Glasgow’s west end

Eva Stewart

A guide to which west end pub quizzes are worth your time and effort

Move aside Billie: Hailey Bieber was the OG Justin super fan according to wild viral theory

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s ‘evidence’ from over a decade ago

mafs australia joel juliette 2026

After their messy MAFS marriage, Joel and Juliette share theories on why they were matched

Claudia Cox

Joel claims he ‘got the biggest stitch-up in history’

All the new information we’ve learned since singer D4vd was charged with Celeste’s murder

Hebe Hancock

There’s been constant updates

D4vd’s drastic ‘change’ after Celeste Rivas’ disappearance, including ‘spiritual’ TikTok page

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He started the account months after Celeste was reported missing

mafs australia 2026 joel bride who wishes matched with instead

MAFS Aus’s Joel reveals who he wishes he was matched with instead of Juliette, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

He believes this bride is ‘the realest there is’

Attempted murder suspect makes heart sign with hands at first court hearing after Mayfair crash

Kieran Galpin

The former finalist from The X Factor is now being held in prison

Murder investigation launched following death of woman near Exeter school

Emily Thackeray

A man, who is thought to have known the victim, was arrested on suspicion of muder

mafs australia 2026 joel stella filip dinner party

MAFS Australia’s Joel slams Stella for ‘utterly appalling’ behaviour in an unaired scene

Claudia Cox

‘Loving, kind people do not attack their partner’s masculinity’

The ‘real reason’ Zendaya never has any sex scenes in Euphoria actually makes total sense

Hebe Hancock

Everyone else seems to have them

D4vd

Prosecutors detail the alleged sinister reason D4vd killed 14-year-old Celeste Rivas

Kieran Galpin

The alleged motive is what could lead him to the death penalty

Here are the best day trips to take from Lancaster

Isabella Frost

Cause why not escape exam revision with a cheeky day trip to the Lakes?

MAFS’ Juliette finally reveals where she’s from, and why she has an American accent

Ellissa Bain

I’ve been wondering this since she joined

Here’s why students are flocking to Manchester to study, from a third year’s perspective

Holly Critchley

No, it’s not just because of 256 nights

LURAC’s vice-president Charlotte Ross set to run London Marathon

Martha Munro

Charlotte is running to raise money for Barnardo’s and in remembrance of her grandfather

King’s College London accused of paying a security firm to ‘spy’ on pro-Palestine students

Leticia Alvarez

An investigation found twelve universities paid nearly £440k to monitor students’ social media posts

MAFS’ Gia exposed as scripting Juliette and Bec ‘screenshot’ saga in leaked bathroom chats

Hayley Soen

She told Juliette exactly what to say, and then told Bec all about it

What happened to Angel in Euphoria episode two? The actress has addressed her grim fate

Hebe Hancock

Not all hope is lost

Pies, pastries, and community: The history of Lancaster’s new Ukrainian deli

Fred Windsor

The owners of Gastronom discuss its roots, as well as its recent success

Lancaster University’s Management School named as finalist in Educate North Awards 2026

Charlotte Hutchinson

Lancaster University is amongst six institutions up for this prestigious award