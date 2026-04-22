Labrinth finally reveals why he quit Euphoria, and it’s way messier than you expected

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Labrinth has finally explained why he walked away from Euphoria. In a new interview with GQ, the musician, whose soundtrack basically WAS Euphoria for its first two seasons, opened up about why he decided to dip before season three.

Don’t worry, it goes way deeper than that Instagram post where he just said “Double F**k Euphoria”.

At the time, people thought he’d been pushed out or there was some huge fallout. According to Labrinth, he actually posted because he wanted to shut those rumours down.

As he told GQ, “There were things getting sent through the grapevine that made me look like the crazy Black guy that just decided to go AWOL… like I just went f**king crazy on everybody and decided I’m on some publicity stunt.”

He added: “My thought process was like, I need to make it clear that I’m out. This has got nothing to do with me getting pushed out or thrown out. I’m going.”

So he wasn’t fired. He chose to leave. He also made it pretty clear the social media rant wasn’t exactly his usual behaviour, saying it was “out of character. I’ve never done that in my career.”

So… why did he actually quit?

According to Labrinth, the issue wasn’t one big dramatic moment, instead, it was more like the whole environment slowly changing as the show got bigger. He explained that when Euphoria first started, everything felt much more raw and collaborative: “There was no expectation, in the first season. It was created through raw energy and Sam’s vision.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lab (@labrinth)

As the show blew up, that energy didn’t stay the same.

“The industry in general plays [on] hierarchy, it plays [on] desperation, plays egos,” he told GQ. “And I’m like, if we are creating, none of those words should be in our room.

“In the first season, nobody had an agent, nobody had a manager,” he said. “And then [by the] second season, there was more Winnebagos. More red Skittles separated from the rest of the bunch. Everybody’s slowly turning into their own Louis Vuitton Bag… you have more popularity, more people are saying your name, so you can now treat everyone like s**t.”

‘The family started to deteriorate’

The main issue, according to Labrinth, was that the close-knit, creative “family” vibe from season one just… disappeared.

“I just felt that the family and the fluidity started to deteriorate,” he said. “And the creative camaraderie started to dissipate, and it felt like it was happening for no reason.”

He also hinted at tensions behind the scenes, saying: “It felt like I had offended people for no reason.”

Despite trying to talk things out, it clearly didn’t work.

“I’ve made attempts to communicate on that level,” he explained. “And when I feel like people are acting funny, I’m just like, No, I can’t do it. I just don’t wish to speak in that language.”

That’s when he knew it was over: “So for me it was like, Okay, cool. I know this is done, for me.”

It’s not all bad blood though

Despite everything, Labrinth wasn’t dragging the show completely. He actually praised creator Sam Levinson in the interview, calling him “a genius” and saying he doesn’t get enough credit for bringing the right people together.

He also had no issue with Hans Zimmer taking over scoring duties for season three, making it clear that wasn’t the reason he left. In fact, he said he was fine with having a smaller role anyway: “I don’t think my involvement was going to be as much as it was before, which I was fine with.”

“I don’t mind being disposable. That’s normal in this industry,” he added.

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Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock