Horrific details emerge as ‘headless body’ of mob boss son is found following kidnapping

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Chilling new details have emerged in the case of a mob boss’ son, who was kidnapped tortured and then murdered. The grisly story began with an Instagram post, and then a ransom video demanding millions.

In February, 28-year-old Igor Komarov, who is allegedly the son of a Ukrainian mob boss, was on holiday in Bali with his influencer girlfriend Yea Mishalova and a friend. He was reportedly first abducted from his motorcycle, but was able to escape the attackers. He informed police of what had happened, but was then successfully kidnapped once again.

Details in this article are graphic and may be distressing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeva Mishalova (@yeva_mishalova)

A severed head and various body parts have been found

In the most recent update, it has been reported police have found a severed head and various different body parts. They are confirmed to be the remains of Igor Komarov, who was kidnapped on February 15th.

Armed men are said to have ambushed Igor and a friend, taking them both. It’s unclear, but it has been reported the friend was later released, when a ransom was paid.

Less than two weeks after the kidnapping, human remains were discovered in a river on Bali’s lower east coast. A police statement said that the head, right leg, upper chest sections, thighs and internal organs had been cut from the body of someone who had died two or three days previously.

The remains were already severely decomposed, which meant visual identification was impossible. So, bone samples were sent for DNA analysis. The samples matched the victim’s parents. Samples also matched bloodstains that were found in a rental car, that is believed to have been rented by the killers.

Bali Police Senior Commander Ariasandy told the Jakarta Globe: “Blood spatters found at the villa and in the Avanza car, which is suspected to have been used by the perpetrators, were examined, and the results are identical to the DNA of the victim’s mother.”

It was added that CCTV evidence showing the car and two motorcycles travelling from the initial crime scene had led investigators to a house, and that a man was in custody. Six further men have been identified as suspects.

His attackers had been tracking him for weeks

The story began a lot earlier than this. The attackers are said to have been tracking Igor for weeks, using the Instagram posts of his influencer girlfriend to work out his location.

Before his death, a terrifying ransom video emerged. In it, Igor’s killers demanded a ransom of $10million in exchange for his safe return. “As soon as these ten million are received in their accounts, they will immediately let me go to the place where they took me,” Igor was recorded saying.

Igor also plead to his mother to pay the fee, and spoke of the horrific injuries he had already suffered. “Mum, mum – I beg you, please help me. We stole those $10million they’re asking you for,” he said. “Give them back those $10million. Please.”

He continued, revealing injuries that ranged from multiple broken legs and broken ribs to a punctured rib cage. He visibly had black eyes and facial swelling. “They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs,” he said.

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