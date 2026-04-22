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Hailey Bieber just wore a purple heart tattoo and here’s why everyone’s freaking out

It feels so nostalgic

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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While supporting her husband at Coachella festival, Hailey Bieber had some adorable temporary tattoos and one of them was a purple heart. If you weren’t a Belieber back in the day, you probably have no idea how important this is. Here’s why everyone’s majorly freaking out.

The model shared a picture of the tattoo on her Instagram story, which said “I [heart symbol] JB”. But instead of the usual red heart like in the normal “I ❤️ NY”, it was purple like this: “I 💜 JB.” If you don’t get the relevance, you’re way too young. Or you just weren’t a Justin Bieber fan in 2008.

Credit: Instagram

Purple is Justin’s favourite colour, and it became a massive part of his brand identity during his rise to fame. Literally everything associated with Bieber was purple. His album covers, his tour posters, his clothing and even his guitars were purple.

The singer’s baggy purple zip-up hoodie basically became a part of him, and he wore purple hats and jackets too. The colour was a permanent staple of his entire aesthetic, and it has just stuck. In 2016, Bieber even dyed his own hair a purply lavender colour. And it was iconic.

Credit: Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI/Shutterstock

So, Hailey wearing the purple heart tattoo during his Coachella set was an iconic nod to the old days of Justin Bieber, before they were even together. He might not be in his purple era anymore, but it’s still such a massive part of his identity. If you don’t get it, you don’t get it.

“Not knowing why the heart is purple just means you missed the Bieber purple phase. That colour’s been his thing since day one,” one person said on Twitter. Another added: “She’s going through her belieber phase.” Hailey’s gets to stay in her Belieber phase forever. Jealous.

Credit: Instagram

Coachella was the first time in years that Bieber sang some of his old tracks. While playing the YouTube music videos in the background, he sang some of his nostalgic favourites including Baby and One Less Lonely Girl, for which he enlisted the help of Billie Eilish. Life feels so nostalgic right now.

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Featured image credit: Instagram and Laura Cavanaugh/UPI/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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