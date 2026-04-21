Justin Bieber ranked Hailey’s three famous best friends, and guess who he put top

5 hours ago

Justin Bieber is literally everywhere right now after his massive Coachella performance, and an old video of him ranking three of Hailey’s best friends has resurfaced.

The clip was filmed in 2020 when Bieber went on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and he was forced to take part in his grim Spill Your Guts segment, where you have to answer the question or eat something gross.

“Justin. Your wife Hailey has some very famous friends that she is really close to. Rank these friends of hers from your favourite to yoiur least favourite,” Corden asked as the audience gasped in shock. “Gigi Hadid. Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne. From your favourite to your least favourite.”

Everyone was expecting him to pass on the question and eat the grim food, which in this case was a bull’s penis. Even Corden himself said, “There’s no way you’re gonna answer this”. But to everyone’s surprise, he so quickly and confidently replied: “Kendall. Gigi. Cara Delevingne.” What a surprise that he put Kendall at the top! Not.

Justin Bieber was asked to rank Hailey Bieber’s famous friends Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne during “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” Who would have thought that’s who he’d pick as his favorite? 😃 pic.twitter.com/HC1Bque2mF — 𝓚𝓮𝓵𝓵𝔂 𝓑𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓽𝓸 🦉 💜 (@kellybonito_BU) April 21, 2026

The pair have been close for years, and there were rumours they were dating as young teens after they were basically glued to each other in 2014. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Justin basically admitted he and Kendall had a casual fling, which was “never serious”. But he’s always had a soft spot for her and has been friends with the Kardashian family for over a decade now.

“Kendall’s the favourite?” Corden asked, which forced Justin to justify his answers. “Here’s the thing. I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall, you know. She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi. And I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara,” he said.

“So I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship with [them]. It’s not like I’m like ‘Screw Cara’,” Justin continued. That answer came out way too quickly, though. He didn’t even have to think about it. Even if Bieber did know Gigi and Cara better, Kendall would still have been his favourite.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram