LURAC’s vice-president Charlotte Ross set to run London Marathon

Charlotte is running to raise money for Barnardo’s and in remembrance of her grandfather

4 hours ago

Charlotte Ross, the 2025/26 vice-president of LURAC (Lancaster University Running and Athletics Club), will be running the London Marathon on Sunday 26th April.

She is running to raise awareness and money for Barnardo’s Children’s Charity, which she has been doing throughout the academic year in a series of challenges.

So far, Charlotte has raised £1891 of her £2400 target.

As explained on her donation page, Charlotte received vital support from Barnardo’s as a teenager when she became a young carer. The charity provided her and her family with both emotional and practical support, as well as providing Charlotte herself with a key worker, who “was a massive advocate for [her] while [she] was in college.”

She is now a fourth year medical student at Lancaster University, something she greatly attributes to Barnardo’s as they helped her “reach (her) full potential.”

This personal connection to Barnardo’s is what drove Ross to carry out her challenge series, including Lancaster Sport’s own 4km Rainbow Run around the university campus, which took place Wednesday 11th March. As well as being part of Ross’s personal charity challenge, the entire event was also in support of Barnardo’s, with 100 per cent of donations going to the children’s charity.

For this final, epic London Marathon challenge, Ross will also be running in memory of her “amazing Grandpa-Bill”: “He played such a big role in my life and sadly died in September 2025. He was one of my biggest running supporters and was so excited when he found out I was running the London Marathon!”

Ross told us that “stepping up to a marathon has been a real challenge” since she’s “not a long distance runner” and is a busy fourth year medical student with long placement hours and exam prep.

Despite this, she is “really looking forward to the experience and proud to be running for a cause that means so much to [her].”

Ross also gave thanks to her “amazing support crew” from LURAC who will be there in London on marathon day, including Rheagan Edwards, Riva Saxena, Amy Heaton and Regan Hickman.

If you are able, please give what you can to Charlotte’s incredible cause on her JustGiving page.

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Featured image via @oliver.h.photography on Instagram