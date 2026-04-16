Calling all writers: The Lancaster Tab is recruiting editors for 2026/27

3 hours ago

The Lancaster Tab is recruiting a new batch of student journalists to join our editorial team for the upcoming 2026/27 academic year.

With delays to Lancaster University’s curriculum transformation programme and another Roses away win potentially on the horizon, there’s bound to be so many important stories which need publishing.

Plus, whether you’re interested in breaking the latest Lancs news, showcasing your Canva and social media skills or helping students figure out which Lancaster Uni study space they should try out based on their Greggs order, we’ve definitely got a position for you.

Applications from all students are welcome regardless of previous experience, year or degree, but you do have to attend either Lancaster University or the University of Lancashire. We welcome applications for as many positions as possible.

Not sure what to apply for? Here’s a rundown of the different roles available: Editor-in-Chief, News Editor, Features Editor, Social Media Editor and TikTok Editor.

Already convinced? Apply using the form here.

The deadline for applications is 11:59pm on Sunday May 26th, with successful applicants to be informed the following week.

Editor-in-Chief

The Editor-in-Chief is responsible for overseeing every article published by The Lancaster Tab and leading the direction of our coverage.

Day-to-day, this position involves working with the section editors on the team to make sure we are breaking important stories as quickly as possible and publishing entertaining features. You’ll also be running our weekly meetings as well as managing and editing individual writers to make sure our team is as strong as possible.

It’s a perfect role for someone with a real passion for journalism, good time management skills and who loves working as part of a team. You’ll need to be an effective communicator, and be highly motivated to hold the role.

As Editor in Chief, you’ll be writing stories like these:

News Editor

You’ll be responsible for making sure The Lancaster Tab continues to chase the biggest and most exciting scoops across campus.

This role involves needing to react to fast-paced and changing stories as they develop on the day. You need to be able to sniff out a good story when you see one. You will also need to contact organisations and people for comment, as well as fact check and provide sources.

You’ll need a passion to report the latest scoop before anyone else, an eye for a good story and an ear out for the latest news, controversies and events. It’s key to keep up-to-date on Lancs news, from protests on campus to major announcements from the universities. You’ll also work alongside the Editor-in-Chief to write weekly and edit articles.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor you’ll be in charge of writing and editing the most fun and ridiculous feature pieces.

You’ll be able to cover every aspect of student life from opinions and nightlife to fashion and food. There’s a lot of room to be creative in this role and we want someone who is witty, opinionated and knows what’s relevant to students.

You will be working on pieces that cover current opinions, fun guides and witty commentary on campus life, you will also oversee the quizzes, opinion pieces, guides and other fun stories that we write. Rating outfits on campus, or deciding once and for all on a definitive Lancaster student bucket list – as Features Editor, you’ll have a keen interest in everything relevant and relatable to Lancs students.

You will also support the Editors in Chief in editing and writing articles each week, coming up with pitches and article commissions and supporting writers.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Social Media Editor

As Social Media Editor you’ll have creative control over our Instagram and Facebook. In the last three months our Instagram posts alone have received over 2.4 million views and have reached over 100,000 accounts. If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to Lancaster and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you.

You must have an eye for the latest trends, memes and aesthetics. We want you to keep up with our iconic Duck of the Week competition, giveaways, BNOC and editor day-in-the-life features, as well as introducing your own content that The Lancaster Tab can become recognisable for. Your responsibilities will include advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged. You should also be comfortable being in front of the camera as you will be supporting the TikTok Editor in creating innovative content for our TikTok page.

The Lancaster influence and impact across campus are reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.

You’ll be creating content just like this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lancaster Tab (@thelancastertab)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lancaster Tab (@thelancastertab)

TikTok Editor

We are looking for someone to take over The Lancaster Tab’s TikTok account and grow our audience even more.

You need to think of creative ways to incorporate the latest TikTok trends and audios into relatable Lancs content, as well as regularly creating voxpops interviewing other students either on campus or nights out. This role is suited to someone who is very outgoing and happy to talk to other students, and loves creating fun TikTok content. Having an understanding of video editing is also crucial for this role.

You’ll be creating content just like this:

If you think you’ve got what it takes and want to apply for any of the advertised roles, please fill out the Google form below: We’d love to hear from all of you and if in doubt, just go for it. Good luck!

If you do have any questions, please shoot us a message on Instagram.

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