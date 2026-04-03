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Exciting news: HAUS and MITO are looking for student reps

After a successful first night, Lancaster’s student-led HAUS is looking for student reps to help shape the future of Lancaster’s nightlife

Evie-Mae Ford | News
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After recent success, the student-led HAUS are looking to expand their team with student reps to help grow upcoming events.

HAUS sits under a wider branch called MITO Events, which is being developed to run multiple concepts and events.

Since their first event earlier this year, a strong demand has followed with students exciting for future events.

HAUS was started by two Lancaster University students, Toby Hennessy and Mikolaj Stankiewicz, who study business management (entrepreneurship) and management and information technology, respectively. They wanted to offer students a night of music that they have described as “not your typical cheesy student night”.

Their aim in creating HAUS was to create something better for Lancaster’s student night-life and offer an alternative experience for students who feel underwhelmed by the current options, whilst offering hands-on involvement in everything from planning to running events.

After a great turn out to their first event on the 27th February, they  are looking to expand the team with student reps who wish to contribute to Lancaster’s nightlife scene. If you aren’t already convinced, the perks of the role are as follows

  • Students can earn money per ticket sold
  • You will receive free entry to future events
  • Bonuses, prizes, and opportunities for top performers
  • Potential to be involved in future projects and events
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A post shared by HAUS//LANCASTER (@haus.lncr)

In a statement to The Lancaster Tab from Toby and Mikolaj, they said: “We want it to be seen as an opportunity to be a part of something growing, not just a typical ‘promo job’.

“HAUS and MITO are growing quickly, and this is a chance for students to get involved early, earn money, and be apart of building something in Lancaster and beyond.”

If this is something you would be interested in, access the Rep Team sign up sheet here.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured images via @haus.lncr on Instagram

Evie-Mae Ford | News
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