The Tab

Lancaster’s second BNOC 2026 heat is here! Meet the next five candidates

Voting is now closed for heat one, it’s time for heat two to begin

Erin Malik | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s now time for your second batch of candidates who have a chance at grasping the Biggest Name on Campus 2026 triumph.

You came out in your numbers to vote for the first heat, and now it’s time to extend that voting power of yours to the next five candidates.

Once you have read all about candidates six to ten, vote for them via the Google Form below. The deadline for these votes is Thursday 11th June at 12pm. As with round one, only one of these candidates can venture into the final round of voting, so every vote counts.

USUL Kaboosle

via Roses Live

Course: Micromanagement

Year and college: Final year PhD

Fun fact: I have now been recognised out of the USUL fit twice

Haneef Shittu

Course: Electronic and electrical engineering

Year and college: Fourth year, Grizedale College

Fun fact: Two time self-published author reaching top 10 on Apple Books in a week

Suhaani Hardikar

Course: Psychology

Year and college: Third year, Grizedale College

Fun fact: I’ve sat in the middle of Grizedale’s official graduation picture with a boar’s head on (I’m also the President of Grizedale now!) 

Edward Rowell

Course: History

Year and college: Third year, Grizedale College

Fun fact: The only hair on my body is on my toes

Maddie Bryars

Course: Law

Year and college: First year, Grizedale College

Fun fact: I’ve been kidnapped three times!

And that’s all of your heat two BNOCs! Vote in the Google Form below by Thursday 11th June at 12pm. Best of luck to all our candidates.

Erin Malik | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest

Right, just how many of the Love Island 2026 cast members are actually from Kent?

Hayley Soen

They’ve named it ‘Kent terrace’

Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings

Georgia French

Cambridge topped the rankings with a maximum score of 208, while Liverpool recorded the lowest among Russell Group universities at 137, a gap of 71 points

Lancaster’s second BNOC 2026 heat is here! Meet the next five candidates

Erin Malik

Voting is now closed for heat one, it’s time for heat two to begin

Bonnie Blue out-does herself with vile ‘urine and s*x’ video that has me wanting to puke

Hayley Soen

I thought she was done, but this is too much

HS

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we should all heed what HSTikkyTokky said about immigration

Kieran Galpin

I have zero words, and 50 questions

A look at Robyn’s DJ career which is way less glamorous than she made out on Love Island

Ellissa Bain

She’s not exactly headlining Ibiza clubs

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by days of cash reserves – Nottingham had just 24

Esther Knowles

Southampton had 317 days of reserves at the same point, more than 13 times Nottingham’s figure, despite both being Russell Group universities

This is why George was still on Love Island for so long, despite exit being announced last week

Hayley Soen

And why we didn’t see his exit on the show

Shakira explains what she really meant by ‘yikes’ comments about Black diversity on Love Island

Kieran Galpin

‘You might hate me for saying this’

HelloFresh Pride Month post

What’s actually going on with HelloFresh as people ‘boycott’ after explicit Pride Month post

Hayley Soen

‘This is sick and twisted’

Yasmin from Love Island’s real job exposed, as she brags about how much money she makes

Ellissa Bain

She doesn’t work in recruitment anymore

Hudson Williams’ friends explain missing context as ‘disturbing’ pictures from school surface

Kieran Galpin

He ‘deeply regrets’ the pictures

People spot Love Island’s Robyn ‘put middle finger up’ at Islander in ‘childish’ secret move

Ellissa Bain

Nobody even noticed she did it

Durham’s student housing development questioned due to unused rooms

Seamus Barker

Councillor doubts need for new student housing developments in Durham

Calling all clowns: Lancaster’s Usul Kaboosle is hosting a charity look-alike contest

Emma Netscher

The contest will take place at 3pm on Wednesday 10th June in Alexander Square, with all proceeds going to Blood Cancer UK

Cambridge professor resigns after sexual misconduct claims upheld

Nina Stockdale

Renowned classics professor Simon Goldhill offered his resignation as tribunal considered sanctions

Robert Napper

The Murder of Rachel Nickell: Broadmoor staff share details of bleak life Robert Napper has now

Hayley Soen

‘He’s not a tough guy at all’

Michael Jackson Gavin Arvizo now

Inside Gavin Arvizo’s private family life now after becoming the face of Michael Jackson’s trial

Suchismita Ghosh

His allegations led to the 2005 criminal trial

Michael Jackson Neverland Ranch

Here’s what happened to Michael Jackson’s infamous Neverland Ranch and who owns it today

Suchismita Ghosh

It was sold for around $22 million in 2020

Colin Stagg life now Rachel Nickell murder

Ups and downs of Colin Stagg’s life after being wrongly accused in the Rachel Nickell murder case

Suchismita Ghosh

His life looks a lot different now