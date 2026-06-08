Lancaster’s second BNOC 2026 heat is here! Meet the next five candidates

Voting is now closed for heat one, it’s time for heat two to begin

1 hour ago

It’s now time for your second batch of candidates who have a chance at grasping the Biggest Name on Campus 2026 triumph.

You came out in your numbers to vote for the first heat, and now it’s time to extend that voting power of yours to the next five candidates.

Once you have read all about candidates six to ten, vote for them via the Google Form below. The deadline for these votes is Thursday 11th June at 12pm. As with round one, only one of these candidates can venture into the final round of voting, so every vote counts.

USUL Kaboosle

Course: Micromanagement

Year and college: Final year PhD

Fun fact: I have now been recognised out of the USUL fit twice

Haneef Shittu

Course: Electronic and electrical engineering

Year and college: Fourth year, Grizedale College

Fun fact: Two time self-published author reaching top 10 on Apple Books in a week

Suhaani Hardikar

Course: Psychology

Year and college: Third year, Grizedale College

Fun fact: I’ve sat in the middle of Grizedale’s official graduation picture with a boar’s head on (I’m also the President of Grizedale now!)

Edward Rowell

Course: History

Year and college: Third year, Grizedale College

Fun fact: The only hair on my body is on my toes

Maddie Bryars

Course: Law

Year and college: First year, Grizedale College

Fun fact: I’ve been kidnapped three times!

And that’s all of your heat two BNOCs! Vote in the Google Form below by Thursday 11th June at 12pm. Best of luck to all our candidates.