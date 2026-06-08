I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we should all heed what HSTikkyTokky said about immigration

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Though it does nothing to counter his many (many) gross moments, HSTikkyTokky’s take on immigration and migration was incredibly nuanced.

Undoubtedly one of the worst people on Keke Palmer’s internet, Harrison Sullivan has cemented himself in infamy as HSTikkyTokky. He got arguably more insufferable following Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, doubling down on his misogyny, homophobia, racism – have I missed any?

But there must be a solar eclipse or something, because his recent comments have made TikTok mega confused.

Something you don’t read every day: HSTikkyTokky on immigration

For streamers like HSTikkyTokky, Clavicular, and Hasan Piker, like 90 per cent of their job is babbling to a camera and microphone for hours and hours a day. In the case of HSTikkyTokky, it rarely generates any likeable moments.

But, in a moment that briefly makes you forget what a foul person he is, he spoke about the hot topic for the last few years: Immigration.

Mocking people who say “they’re f*cking stealing our country” and “they’re taking our jobs”, he said: “Become wanted in your society, then. Stop being a f*cking doughnut with no GCSE’s, no sales skills, and no teeth in your mouth claiming benefits, and then speaking about f*cking Sanjit from India taking your brain surgeon job.”

Continuing, he said that we live in a capitalist society and that “if you’re better than them”, no one would be “taking” your job.

“Rather than saying, ‘Stop the f*cking boats’, because you’re not going to stop it. You’re a loser,” he added. “All of you protesting, you’re not going to stop sh*t. You have no power, you can’t even pay your bills.”

People were stunned by his take in the comments, with one person writing: “It’s horrible when someone you hate makes a point you agree with.”

Another said: “Did I just agree with HSTikkyTokky?”

That being said, other people pointed out that “even a broken clock is right twice a day.”

Give him some time, he’ll be back to being awful.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Netflix