Hypocrite much? We just found HSTikkyTokky’s body count after he slammed OF in Netflix doc

See, Louis Theroux was right: He is the male Bonnie Blue

3 hours ago

Look, it’s not at Bonnie Blue levels, but HSTikkyTokky might want to look inwards the next time he slams a random OnlyFans girly for her high body count.

They’re completely unaware, apparently, but the rest of the world understands that most of the manosphere influencers spout utter rubbish. They’re walking contradictions; case in point: HSTikkyTokky’s body count.

“When I settle down, it will be with someone with the lowest type of body count,” he earlier said. “Rock it. Look after the house. Doesn’t give me stress. It will be the perfect ting for me.”

He always asks girls their body count in streams, and in another said: “I could never wife a girl who had 10 in her. Never. Never.”

In the new Netflix documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, he also slammed OF girls for their promiscuity and got super beefy when Louis compared him to Bonnie Blue.

“You’re saying me posting pictures with a few girls is the same as getting sh*gged by a thousand guys? Don’t compare me to Bonnie,” he moaned. “I’m not getting triggered, but you’re talking s**t mate.”

Well, HSTikkyTokky’s body count is hardly normal

HSTikkyTokky has been asked about his body count a number of times over the years, and he mostly confesses to losing count or not keeping up with the tally.

However, in one shirtless interview in a 2023 stream, he confessed that it was actually around 150.

HSTikkyTokky joked that the number was “conservative”, but whoever was interviewing him rightly called him a “menace.”

“I’m slowing down now because I’m quality over quantity,” he said. “Because I’ve had two visits to the clinic this year mate.”

That was three years ago, so it’s proboably increased considerably. Now, we don’t sl*t shame over here, but that goes out the window once someone throws stones in glass houses. Statistics suggest that the average number of sexual partners for a 24-year-old man is somewhere between two and ten – HSTikkyTokky’s is obviously a lot larger.

Say what you want about our Bonnie, but at least she doesn’t pretend to be something she’s not.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix/HSTikkyTokky