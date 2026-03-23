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Louis Theroux hostile HSTikkyTokky

Director explains why Louis Theroux came across more ‘hostile’ towards HSTikkyTokky in the doc

He is actually one of the central figures in the manosphere

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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You might have noticed that Louis Theroux seems more hostile towards HSTikkyTokky in the manosphere doc, and now the director has explained why.

In the documentary, HSTikkyTokky is actually one of the central figures Louis Theroux follows. He’s shown creating content, meeting fans, and promoting his lifestyle and money-making ideas to young audiences. He’s also part of some of the more controversial moments, including street content and livestreams, which makes him a key lens into how the manosphere operates today.

Theroux is known for his classic documentary style. He usually lets people talk and reveal themselves, rather than pushing too hard. But in the manosphere doc, the dynamics feel sharper, especially with HSTikkyTokky.

‘He gets more and more hostile’

Louis Theroux hostile HSTikkyTokky

via Netflix

According to director Adrian Choa, that tension built up over time rather than being intentional from the start. He explained to the Standard, “As you can see with HSTikkyTokky, he gets more and more hostile. The interviews became like ‘I know what you’re gonna do, you’re gonna stare at me.’ There’s this constant push and pull throughout the film, right up until that final battle at the end.”

As HSTikkyTokky becomes more defensive, the interviews start to feel less like conversations and more like a standoff. Choa also noted that Theroux doesn’t shy away from that, adding he “enjoys when a scene feels like a boxing match.”

At the same time, it still fits Theroux’s usual approach. Choa pointed out he is “notorious for allowing his interviewees to hoist themselves by their own petards.” Basically, he lets people expose their own contradictions rather than directly challenging them.

Interestingly, despite the tension, there was still some level of respect. Choa revealed HSTikkyTokky later said on a livestream, “Wow, that guy’s an amazing interviewer. I really enjoyed that,” adding he felt he “hadn’t been asked those kinds of questions ever in his life,” even having “little revelations there too.”

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More on: documentary HSTikkyTokky Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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