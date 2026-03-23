HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

41 mins ago

HSTikkyTokky has responded (in a fairly pathetic way) to the theory his views about women and masculinity were caused by “daddy issues”.

The new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere brought up how HSTikkyTokky (real name Harrison Sullivan) wasn’t close to his father when he was a child. Louis Theroux theorised in the doc that the childhoods of manosphere influencers might have impacted their views on gender.

The psychologist Tanith Carey wrote in The Independent that “what we contemptuously call ‘Daddy Issues’ helps explain a lot”. Apparently, a child’s relationship with a father can cause “father wounds”. She explained: Ffor some of these damaged boys, the easiest way to ease their feelings of shame and abandonment is to move towards hypermasculinity – often wrapped into the oppression of others, usually women and other racial groups – as a way to feel stronger and less vulnerable.”

HSTikkyTokky was not impressed with this analysis. During an hour-and-a-half long livestream (in which he mostly played computer games and Googled himself) he clicked on the article. He said: “Oh, god. Wait, what? What is this f*cking bullsh*t, bro? Daddy issues, like, what? Do I give off ‘daddy issues’ vibes, boys? I really don’t think I do, like, all jokes aside.”

After reading articles about his own “daddy issues”, HSTikkyTokky whined: “Why am I so viral? I just want to go back to normal life. I can’t take it anymore, boys. I can’t take this fame. Like, every paper just talking about me? I just miss the old days when I could just walk down the streets.”

Hmm, perhaps he could start by doing something else with his day other than livestreaming to thousands of people? Just a thought?

If you’re nosy about how HSTikkyTokky fills his time, he also appeared to have clicked on an article in The Sun called “Truth about HSTikkyTokky’s ‘millions’ as business flops revealed”, his own Wikipedia page, and a compilation of Katie Hopkins’s “b*tchiest moments” on YouTube.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.