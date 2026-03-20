This is what compelled HSTikkyTokky to sign up for the manosphere doc, as per Louis Theroux

5 hours ago

Many Netflix viewers may have wondered if the manosphere influencer HSTikkyTokky was a bit silly to a) call himself HSTikkyTokky and b) let Louis Theroux interview him. You would think that one of his gym-dwelling goons would have checked out another Louis Theroux show first? Louis Theroux has offered some insight into the horrors of HSTikkyTokky’s mind, and two theories explain why he would sign up to the manosphere documentary.

First of all, Louis Theroux says HSTikkyTokky (real name Harrison Sullivan) is very competitive. He explained to Vanity Fair: “He kind of worked himself up into a lather. And it was really interesting in what it said about how there’s this gladiatorial dimension to a lot of influencer culture where they’re constantly feuding and they’re being egged on by the chat. And I wasn’t trying to goad HS especially, but he was being goaded by people in his comments saying, ‘Oh, Theroux’s going to finish you. Oh, you are cooked, mate. When that documentary comes out, you are going to catch an L.'”

A sensible, non-sexist person may view the interview as Louis Theroux exposing HSTikkyTokky’s strange views. HS may have seen their interactions as more of a competition to “cook” each other, which is a big part of “influencer culture”.

Another explanation is that HSTikkyTokky might not care about looking problematic in the doc or Netflix viewers’ disliking him. He told Louis Theroux he was motivated by something else. He narrated to Wired: “I ask him, ‘Why doesn’t he just try and do the right thing? Why not consider the moral outcome of your decisions, and how they affect people?’ And he says ‘No, I’m just about money.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSTIKKYTOKKY (@hstikkytokky)

“I ask again, ‘Wouldn’t he like to, sometimes, be the better person?’ And he goes: ‘It’s a good question, but truthfully, if I’d been the better person, I wouldn’t have blown up. I’d just be anonymously working somewhere. I wouldn’t have all this fame on the internet.’ So, in other words, it served him very well. It’s highly profitable to be a d*ck on the internet.”

Er, I’m not sure how many people who watch Inside the Manosphere will think it’s a great idea to pay for HSTikkyTokky’s financial services?

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix