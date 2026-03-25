HSTikkyTokky streamed Louis Theroux filming the Netflix doc, and the clips are jarring

He tried to interview Louis too, but it didn’t go well

1 hour ago

We’ve all seen Louis Theroux’s interviews with HSTikkyTokky for the Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere doc. But HSTikkyTokky was also filming Louis Theroux’s crew film him. Clips from HSTikkyTokky’s Kick livestreams are lurking around the internet, and the footage is so jarring.

In the Netflix doc, Louis Theroux followed HSTikkyTokky “dropping game to random strangers at the port”. HSTikkyTokky streamed their walk in Marbella on 9th July 2025. There were so many bizarre moments which we didn’t see in the Netflix film.

At one point in the livestream, Louis Theroux’s crew seem to have got a bit lost.

HSTikkyTokky complained the Netflix crew weren’t filming when he was “pulling things” (seducing girls, apparently). HSTikkyTokky asked what Louis was doing instead. He replied, “We were looking for you.” HSTikktTokky whined: “How? I had my Maps on! Alright, just follow me, stay behind, and get your sh*t. Because we’re on live, right now. Have you got anything to say to the live, Theroux?” He replied: “Not really.”

They spoke a lot more about HSTikkyTokky’s friends kicking a man than we saw on Netflix.

Do you remember in the documentary when HSTikkyTokky accused Louis Theroux of being friends with Jimmy Savile? Louis pointed out: “He’s dead, so I can’t be friends with him now.”

In the actual livestream, HSTikkyTokky seemed to think this was a big ‘gotcha’ moment. He proclaimed: “On that note, let’s keep it stepping! Your crew’s laughing, mate! They know what’s up!”

HSTikkyTokky doesn’t seem to get that the crew were laughing at him, not Louis. He also attempted to question Louis about his opinions on the Epstein files, but Louis made a joke to move the conversation on.

He also checked with Louis about how his shirt looked multiple times, and complained Louis was “prowling at the back” and not talking very much.

They wandered through a shopping mall, and paused by an arcade machine with a punching bag. HSTikkyTokky confidently declared: “No-one will get higher than 925, because that’s my highest score, and I don’t lose.” He then goaded Louis Theroux into playing the game, which we saw a bit of in the Netflix doc.

Towards the end of the night, Louis asked how the livestream was going. HSTikkyTokky admitted it “wasn’t the best” as he’d (apparently) only got nine phone numbers, and seven women had rejected him. He said, “I’m sweating like a c**t and I didn’t realise.” He claimed that on a more typical night, only two women would turn him down. “It’s because I’m sweating.” Yup, sure.

HSTikkyTokky did take a few other videos of Louis Theroux. He filmed Louis Theroux sitting around by the pool in-between takes. Louis didn’t look hugely impressed.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via hstikkytokky / Kick