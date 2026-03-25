The Tab
louis theroux livestream hstikkytokky

HSTikkyTokky streamed Louis Theroux filming the Netflix doc, and the clips are jarring

He tried to interview Louis too, but it didn’t go well

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We’ve all seen Louis Theroux’s interviews with HSTikkyTokky for the Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere doc. But HSTikkyTokky was also filming Louis Theroux’s crew film him. Clips from HSTikkyTokky’s Kick livestreams are lurking around the internet, and the footage is so jarring.

In the Netflix doc, Louis Theroux followed HSTikkyTokky “dropping game to random strangers at the port”. HSTikkyTokky streamed their walk in Marbella on 9th July 2025. There were so many bizarre moments which we didn’t see in the Netflix film.

At one point in the livestream, Louis Theroux’s crew seem to have got a bit lost.

Louis Theroux and HSTikkyTokky on his Kick livestream

Louis Theroux and HSTikkyTokky on his Kick livestream

HSTikkyTokky complained the Netflix crew weren’t filming when he was “pulling things” (seducing girls, apparently). HSTikkyTokky asked what Louis was doing instead. He replied, “We were looking for you.” HSTikktTokky whined: “How? I had my Maps on! Alright, just follow me, stay behind, and get your sh*t. Because we’re on live, right now. Have you got anything to say to the live, Theroux?” He replied: “Not really.”

They spoke a lot more about HSTikkyTokky’s friends kicking a man than we saw on Netflix.

Do you remember in the documentary when HSTikkyTokky accused Louis Theroux of being friends with Jimmy Savile? Louis pointed out: “He’s dead, so I can’t be friends with him now.”

In the actual livestream, HSTikkyTokky seemed to think this was a big ‘gotcha’ moment. He proclaimed: “On that note, let’s keep it stepping! Your crew’s laughing, mate! They know what’s up!”

HSTikkyTokky doesn’t seem to get that the crew were laughing at him, not Louis. He also attempted to question Louis about his opinions on the Epstein files, but Louis made a joke to move the conversation on.

He also checked with Louis about how his shirt looked multiple times, and complained Louis was “prowling at the back” and not talking very much.

louis theroux livestream

Louis paused on the pavement to ask more questions

They wandered through a shopping mall, and paused by an arcade machine with a punching bag. HSTikkyTokky confidently declared: “No-one will get higher than 925, because that’s my highest score, and I don’t lose.” He then goaded Louis Theroux into playing the game, which we saw a bit of in the Netflix doc.

Towards the end of the night, Louis asked how the livestream was going. HSTikkyTokky admitted it “wasn’t the best” as he’d (apparently) only got nine phone numbers, and seven women had rejected him. He said, “I’m sweating like a c**t and I didn’t realise.” He claimed that on a more typical night, only two women would turn him down. “It’s because I’m sweating.” Yup, sure.

HSTikkyTokky did take a few other videos of Louis Theroux. He filmed Louis Theroux sitting around by the pool in-between takes. Louis didn’t look hugely impressed.

HSTikkyTokky's video of Louis Theroux

HSTikkyTokky’s video of Louis Theroux

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via hstikkytokky / Kick

More on: HSTikkyTokky Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

HSTikkyTokky music career

The fact HSTikkyTokky already had a whole music career this entire time is actually wild

Louis Theroux doc cut scene

This cut HSTikkyTokky scene from Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc reveals a concerning reality

louis theroux documentary manosphere

Here’s what Louis Theroux’s doc failed to show about the manosphere, as per uni academics

Latest
louis theroux livestream hstikkytokky

HSTikkyTokky streamed Louis Theroux filming the Netflix doc, and the clips are jarring

Claudia Cox

He tried to interview Louis too, but it didn’t go well

Josh

Deeply cursed EastEnders actor has launched an OnlyFans, and the pics are traumatising

Kieran Galpin

He’s also selling used underwear

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Exeter’s Clifton Hill

Katie Smith

The victim is currently in hospital

Guys, we finally have context for that Usher and Justin Bieber ‘fight’ at Beyoncé’s party

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Mel Schilling with her fellow MAFS experts

The final gift Mel Schilling gave fellow MAFS experts before her death is testament to her

Hayley Soen

Even in her darkest times, Mel was thinking of others

The shocking real-life story behind the Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man

Ellissa Bain

It’s terrifying

Was Chappell Roan really rich before fame? A thorough investigation into *those* viral claims

Hebe Hancock

Here’s where the ‘evidence’ comes from

MAFS expert John Aiken faced investigation following ‘troubled’ complaint from show groom

Hayley Soen

A watchdog confirmed the investigation

The many, many reasons the Bridgerton author supports Francesca and Michaela’s season

Claudia Cox

Yes, Julia Quinn had input into switching Michaela’s gender

Sneako

A smirking Sneako reveals his body count after *those* ‘gay p*rn’ pictures leaked online

Kieran Galpin

Doing Louis Theroux’s work for him!

louis theroux livestream hstikkytokky

HSTikkyTokky streamed Louis Theroux filming the Netflix doc, and the clips are jarring

Claudia Cox

He tried to interview Louis too, but it didn’t go well

Josh

Deeply cursed EastEnders actor has launched an OnlyFans, and the pics are traumatising

Kieran Galpin

He’s also selling used underwear

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Exeter’s Clifton Hill

Katie Smith

The victim is currently in hospital

Guys, we finally have context for that Usher and Justin Bieber ‘fight’ at Beyoncé’s party

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Mel Schilling with her fellow MAFS experts

The final gift Mel Schilling gave fellow MAFS experts before her death is testament to her

Hayley Soen

Even in her darkest times, Mel was thinking of others

The shocking real-life story behind the Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man

Ellissa Bain

It’s terrifying

Was Chappell Roan really rich before fame? A thorough investigation into *those* viral claims

Hebe Hancock

Here’s where the ‘evidence’ comes from

MAFS expert John Aiken faced investigation following ‘troubled’ complaint from show groom

Hayley Soen

A watchdog confirmed the investigation

The many, many reasons the Bridgerton author supports Francesca and Michaela’s season

Claudia Cox

Yes, Julia Quinn had input into switching Michaela’s gender

Sneako

A smirking Sneako reveals his body count after *those* ‘gay p*rn’ pictures leaked online

Kieran Galpin

Doing Louis Theroux’s work for him!