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HSTikkyTokky music career

The fact HSTikkyTokky already had a whole music career this entire time is actually wild

He didn’t just stop at livestreams

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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After Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc on Netflix, everyone knows Harrison Sullivan, aka HSTikkyTokky, but it might come as a surprise that he also has a music career.

At one point in the documentary, he literally livestreams his conversation with Louis Theroux. Instead of just being interviewed, he turns it into his own content on the spot, which basically tells you everything about how his brain works.

But he didn’t just stop at livestreaming every moment of his life. Of course not. He also decided to launch a music career. And somehow, it actually worked.

He started with a song that did better than expected

So, back in 2022, he released his debut single “Hold This”, featuring J Fado and produced by DMC Beats. Now, you’d probably expect this to be one of those influencer tracks that comes and goes in about three days. But instead, it peaked at number 31 on the UK Singles Chart and stayed there for five weeks.

It’s also racked up loads of streams since, which means people were either really into it or just couldn’t look away. Either way, it counts.

So, instead of leaving it there, he came back in 2023 with “Twust”, alongside George Elliot, and it blew up on TikTok. The song debuted at number 16 on the UK chart update before peaking at number 21 on the official chart, where it stayed for three weeks. So again, not massive, but definitely not embarrassing either. Considering it’s HSTikkyTokky, you don’t get to say that often.

The music is basically his personality, just louder

If you’ve seen him in the documentary or anywhere online, the music won’t exactly shock you. It has the same energy: Loud, confident, and a bit chaotic. Basically, imagine his livestreams, but with a beat and slightly more structure.

And because he already had a following, he didn’t have to start from scratch. He could just drop a track and instantly get attention. Convenient.

He’s kept releasing music since, including “Lose My Mind” in 2024. Not everything has charted, but the streams are still coming in.

As funny as it sounds, HSTikkyTokky having a music career feels very on brand. You might discover him through a chaotic livestream with Louis Theroux, and then somehow end up hearing his song on TikTok the next day.

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More on: documentary HSTikkyTokky Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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