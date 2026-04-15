‘That was brutal’: Influencer Clavicular speaks out after suspected overdose on livestream

5 hours ago

‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular has spoken out after collapsing on stream following a suspected overdose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clavicular (@clavicular0)

The streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, was hospitalized on Tuesday evening after an incident that unfolded live during a broadcast. Footage circulating online appeared to show him being carried to a vehicle as an ambulance arrived, after his Kick livestream abruptly cut off and sparked concern among viewers.

He has since confirmed he is back home.

Posting on X after the incident, Clavicular addressed what happened, writing: “Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.”

He shared the statement alongside an image of himself following the ordeal.

The post quickly drew responses from followers. One commenter replied: “Just autistmaxx in public, who gives af what others think”, to which Clavicular responded: “If i wasnt a livestreamer id agree with you”.

Clavicular rose to fame online through his association with “looksmaxxing”, a controversial internet trend centred on maximising physical appearance. While it can include standard grooming and fitness, the more extreme end of the trend has been criticised for promoting risky or harmful practices.

His content typically revolves around documenting and discussing ways to improve facial aesthetics, often leaning into the more extreme side of the trend. He has previously promoted controversial methods and built a following through livestreams where he shares his routines, opinions and personal experiences with looksmaxxing culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clavicular (@clavicular0)

The incident has reignited discussion around the pressures of livestreaming and influencer culture, particularly when it intersects with extreme online subcultures.

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Featured image credit: X