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911 call reveals shocking moment ‘looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular overdosed while streaming

He was immediately rushed to hospital

Hebe Hancock | News
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A 911 call has been released after ‘looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular was hospitalised following a suspected overdose during a livestream.

The 20-year-old, real name Braden Eric Peters, had been broadcasting from a restaurant with friends when people noticed something was off. Clips from the stream show him struggling to keep his head upright, slurring his speech and appearing increasingly disoriented.

At one point, he begins to fade out on camera, leaning back in his chair as those around him ask if he’s okay and offer him water. The livestream cuts shortly after, prompting concern from people watching in real time.

According to dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, emergency services were alerted to a “20-year-old male overdose” at around 5:46pm local time near South Miami Avenue. Friends at the scene reportedly called for help as his condition worsened.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is understood to be in a stable condition and recovering. It is still unclear what substance he may have taken.

Clavicular has built a large online following around the controversial ‘looksmaxxing’ trend, which encourages men to enhance their appearance by extreme or unconventional methods.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Clavicular (@clavicular0)

His content has drawn criticism for promoting harmful practices, including so-called “bone smashing”, where he repeatedly strikes his face in an attempt to alter his bone structure. He has also been accused of encouraging starvation, hormone use and drug-taking in pursuit of a certain aesthetic.

The incident comes just weeks after he was arrested in Fort Lauderdale over allegations he orchestrated and filmed a fight between two women, one of whom was reportedly his girlfriend. He was facing misdemeanor battery and conspiracy charges and has not publicly commented on the latest situation.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/Kick

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Hebe Hancock | News
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