The classic novel you should read based on your go-to Lancaster University study spot

6 hours ago

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a Lancs student in possession of a good book, must be in want of a nice spot to read it… or whatever Austen said at the beginning of Pride and Prejudice.

We’re all inching closer and closer to exam season now, and it’s likely that once the holidays are over, every spot on campus will be crammed with caffeine-powered students and losing-power laptops.

So, for those moments when you just can’t look at a textbook any longer, here’s the classic you can whip out of your bag in your favourite revision corner for a welcome change of reading material.

(Or, of course, for something to hide your phone behind while you doomscroll.)

The library: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Basic? Maybe. But much like this beloved novel, Lancaster Uni’s vast and varied library is the most popular study spot for a reason.

Pride and Prejudice is a crowd-pleaser; it’s got a little something for everyone. And with its stacked-to-the-brim bookshelves, ever on hand help and resources, and so many study spots you end up spoilt for choice, our university library has a bit of everything too.

Also, Mr Darcy would so ardently admire and love the silent seclusion of the Sir Alistair Pilkington reading room on B Floor. Fellow introverts will back this up, I’m sure.

Management School: The Odyssey by Homer

It’s safe to say that, while the Management School has some inarguably lovely spots for studying – whether it be alone or in a group – navigating it is a bit of an epic. We’ve all accidentally wandered round a whole floor trying to find the staircase that was right next to us to start with.

If you can somehow see the long climb up to the top floor as an exciting quest to nab the nicest seats, you’ll love joining Odysseus and his crew on their endless adventures.

But don’t be fooled – there will be monsters in your path. If Scylla and Charybdis nearly got Odysseus for good, the post-grads might do the same to you if you use their kitchen to microwave your lunch…

The Confucius Institute: To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

To Kill a Mockingbird is an absolute gem of a book, one you can return to again and again and never get tired of – much like Lancaster’s beloved, cosy Confucius Institute.

Harper Lee’s novel is at points quietly commentative, even domestic, but unabashedly social and loud at others. This perfectly encapsulates the vibe at The Confucius Institute; you can always find peace and quiet there, but some superb, insightful social events are always taking place there too.

Plus, it’s one of the most thoughtfully adorned spots on campus. If you like this stylish space, you’ll love Lee’s beautiful writing style.

Engineering One: Beloved by Toni Morrison

Engineering One is a personal favourite spot of ours for a morning study sesh (it can get quite crowded later in the day).

The attraction of this spot is its truly massive floor-to-ceiling windows facing the tables and chairs, which we always find ourselves looking out of while thinking (or daydreaming…).

Beloved is one of those awe-inspiring books that leaves you staring at the wall for ages after finishing it. It won’t just make you think, but its equal parts horror and brilliance will make you want to get up and actually do something, make a real change.

Being in this light-flooded, innovative study space often gives us a similar feeling – when you’re surrounded by that many labs, machines, and people hard at work on their feet, you can’t help but feel inspired.

The LEC Atrium: Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

If the light, leafy LEC is your go-to study spot, you’ve clearly got taste, so Little Women should suit you perfectly.

Like the LEC’s airy atrium, Alcott’s domestic novel will give you the boost of warmth and comfort you need during the exam period. And just as this hidden gem has its cabinets of impressive artefacts, Little Women has its moments of wisdom and insight too: “Be comforted, dear soul! There is always light behind the clouds.”

Trevor bar: Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

Sure, a pub might sound like a weird place to go and study. But trust us when we say that everyone at Lancs will agree that Furness College’s Trevs is the superior bar and on-campus space in every sense, including for providing that moody, mysterious, dark academia energy we all secretly want to give off.

While it’s by no means an academia novel, Giovanni’s Room has the gritty darkness, gorgeous style, and palpable love that can be felt anytime, anyday, anyplace in Trevs.

James Baldwin never fails to make us sob, though, so if you’re not too comfortable crying in public, maybe pick one of Trevor’s dark-oak-concealed booths to read this one and weep.

Bonington steps: Orlando by Virginia Woolf

Since spring has officially sprung, campus is getting sunnier and warmer (if interspersed with episodes of icy wind, rain, and even sleet, of course).

This means that the many green and grassy outdoor spaces we have at Lancs are being dotted with more and more students, sometimes getting work done and other times enjoying a pint in the sun.

Either way, it’s always good to get some fresh air and vitamin D after being stuck in a stuffy lecture theatre.

If, like us, you’d prefer to do your reading in the outdoors on the lawn at the Bonnie Steps, we have a feeling you’ll adore Orlando. It’s bold, a bit wild, and full of new perspective.

It’s fresh air in a book, as well as being super entertaining – much more entertaining than staring at a blank Word document, that’s for sure.

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