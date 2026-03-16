Here’s your five step guide on how to have a ‘Soft Girl Spring’ in Lancaster

Because we need softer vibes before we enter the ‘Hot Girl’ summer era

18 mins ago

You’ve more than likely seen many trends involving guides on how to have a ‘Hot Girl’ summer, or walk or habits…the list is endless.

But the ‘Hot Girl’ trends are more suited for the summer, and right now we need guides for the Spring. Enter the ‘Soft Girl’.

Here at The Tab, we have created a five step guide on how to have a ‘Soft Girl’ spring in Lancaster this year, and don’t worry, many ducks are mentioned.

1. Picnic and Flower walks

A main ‘soft-girl’ hotspot (soft spot) has to be Williamson Park, with its gorgeous views and green scenery, it makes for the perfect setting for your cottage-core lifestyle.

The woodland landscapes, walking up to Ashton Memorial and taking a peek inside the Butterfly House, as well as the scenic views over Morecambe Bay, make for the perfect place to have a ‘soft-girl’ walk.

Even better, you can turn this walk into a picnic, bring your criss-cross blankets, wicker baskets and pastries (why not buy them from one of the many independent coffee shops in town that SCREAM ‘soft girl’) and take in the Spring scenes.

Take this opportunity to look at some of the flowers in bloom and be present with yourself and whoever you’re with – a staple trait in being a ‘soft girl’.

2. Slow mornings with coffee and journals

If you want a ‘soft-girl’ routine, well, you’re in the right place for it. Lancaster has a cute ‘coffee quarter’, made up of all the independent cafés and shops.

Order yourself a matcha or oat latte, grab a seat by the window, journal, read a book or plan out your week and enjoy! Afterwards, walk around the streets a little and enjoy the sunny Lancaster weather.

In true ‘soft girl’ fashion, if you want a cute activity to go with this, why not buy yourself a cute notebook to begin journaling?

3. Creative afternoons

If you want a ‘soft girl’ spring, then you need to get in touch with your creative side, and there are plenty of ways to do so. At The Gregson Centre, you can get involved with all kinds of creative events, films and art workshops.

How about trying out art classes or exhibitions (Lancaster Life Drawing at The Storey), indie film nights or pottery painting (at Potty Roo Ceramics in Morecambe or Craft and Common in town).

4. Duck-sitting

Now this wouldn’t be a ‘soft girl’ spring without mentioning Lancaster’s famous and loveable ducks. Whether you’re on campus or living in the city centre, you can appreciate the ducks from anywhere.

Take photos and keep a ‘duck log’ of all the ducks you’ve snapped, sit and have some lunch with them (we must preface that you do not feed them), you could watch them from afar, or if you’re into your arts, have a go at sketching them.

5. Golden-hour coastal walks

The beauty of living only a 10-minute drive away from Morecombe is having the option to have a stroll by the seaside.

Golden hour vibes are part of the checklist to becoming a ‘soft girl’, and spring is finally the weather and temperature that we can finally wear some flowy clothes and walk beside the rolling waves.

Head out a catch a sunset view of Morecombe beach, walk the promenade, take some cute sunset photos and selfies (which you could add to your scrpabook) and to top it all off grab an ice cream or some seaside chips (if you do get ice cream, in true ‘soft girl’ fashion, opt for rthe strawberry flavour to fit with the pink, spring vibes).

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.