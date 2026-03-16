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Five best ways to reach your 10,000 steps without leaving Lancaster University campus

It’s spring so lets take advantage of our beautiful campus

Isabella Frost | Guides
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It’s a beautiful spring day; barely raining at all. Why not get an extra breath of fresh air, whilst exploring the campus and surrounding area. It’s an extra chance to hit those 10,000 steps too!

Cartmel to Spar

Perhaps a smarter move to do this on the way to Spar rather than on the return trip, unless you’re not needing much. Cartmel to spar is an easy route to extend. First follow Alexandra Park to the South East corner where the woodland walk can be accessed. Follow this up, enjoying the views of trees and nature, as well as the mostly surprisingly well hidden M6.

You might even get to see some bunnies if you’re lucky! Follow this path to the top of campus and exit near County college and then walk back down North spine, past Subway, the Pharmacy and Greggs for variant destinations of this route to your final destination: Spar.

County to George Fox

For those on the other side of campus, we’ve got a route starting in County. To start, walk down the path towards the sports centre, leaving from the Chaplaincy centre. If you follow this down, cross at the zebra crossing on Bigforth Drive and continue towards the Sports centre bus stop. Then turn left, wander past the tennis courts and up past edible campus.

As an added bonus, you can then wander round Alexandra Park before heading up to George Fox or just cut straight across to your left and up Pendle Avenue (past the co-op for a cheeky snack to reward all your hard work) and at your destination, George Fox. Possibly not a great route for a 9am, or maybe an excellent idea if you’re trying to avoid going.

Fylde/ Furness to the sports centre

Now for an east to west route, we have Fylde/Furness to the sports centre. Walk down the south spine towards the Co-op, past Pendle Ghetto, and along onto Alexandra Park. Cut down the path past edible campus and head towards the sports centre, past the tennis courts and across Bigforth Drive zebra crossing at the bus stop.

As an added bonus, you could get the bus from here instead of the underpass to take advantage of the lovely spring weather.

Get on the 41/42 to Galgate

Get on the 41/42 in the wrong direction (whether intentionally or not) and wander back through the (hopefully) sunny galgate, taking advantage of the spring weather. Whether intentional or not, a 41/42 trip gives you an opportunity to wander around an area most students have little reason to otherwise venture.

Of course, you could walk to Galgate and back, but that’s a bigger undertaking and you are much less likely to get the required over an hour of dry weather, this is still Lancaster after all.

Pendle to the nearest laundrette with an empty washing machine on a Saturday afternoon

Trying to find an empty washing machine on a weekend day is like an Olympic sport.

Not only does this help you get your steps in, but carrying a somehow incredibly heavy bag of washing miles around campus feels harder work than a gym session. Of course you could just wait for a washing machine to come free, but this treasure hunt style activity is so much more fun.

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Isabella Frost | Guides
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