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HelloFresh Pride Month post

What’s actually going on with HelloFresh as people ‘boycott’ after explicit Pride Month post

‘This is sick and twisted’

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Right now, there is a huge discussion surrounding the food delivery brand HelloFresh, and a certain post it made about Pride Month.

The brand made a very explicit post about Pride Month starting, which hasn’t gone down very well. It was a bold choice of marketing, that’s for sure.

Now, the post has gone viral and there are calls to boycott the company altogether. The conversation has very much taken a turn into people now using it to pedal their personal opinions about Pride Month, and it’s all escalated quite out of control. Here’s where it all started.

HelloFresh posted on Instagram about Pride Month

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HelloFresh (@hellofresh)

On Friday, the at-home meal kit company posted a statement on Instagram that said: “We know eating isn’t always a top priority this month. We respect that. But for those of you who are… prepping… we have an extensive lineup of high-fibre recipes available. Happy Pride.”

This was a hint at people “prepping” for an*l s*x, and effectively needing extra fibre to get their gut moving. Very, very explicit and very, very out there for a food brand. “What are we doing? What’s going on?,” is the top comment.

It probably didn’t land how the brand thought it would… or did it?

The post got mixed reaction. Some people thanked the brand for its service, whilst at the other end of the spectrum one tweet called it “sick and twisted”. Most people we’re mainly just quite shook that a brand went so explicit in the first place. A lot of people thought it was so daring, it had to be fake.

“Advertising your business as a way to prepare for an*l s*x is something else,” one person said.  Another added: “I thought there was no way this was real… it had to be parody… so I looked it up myself. It’s real. HelloFresh are advertising their product as being good for clearing out your rectum in preparation for an*l s*x during Pride Month. I’m so done with this timeline.”

But, don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of people loving it and thinking marketing just needs to be a bit more fun. “As a doll🏳️‍⚧️, I approve of this message,” one person said. And another: “I need to know who is behind this.. show your face, take a bow.”

Not matter what, HelloFresh doubled down on it all

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HelloFresh (@hellofresh)

Despite the backlash, HelloFresh then doubled down on its campaign, and offered a further discount code to use during Pride Month. When someone on the post said they should offer a code, the brand said: “Use code BOTTOMSUP for a Pride Month discount 🏳️‍🌈 you ask we deliver. Literally.”

Now there are calls to ‘boycott’ HelloFresh

The conversation has since taken a turn, and now it’s been taken over by people calling for a “boycott” of HelloFresh. Most of the tweets now are people using this to platform their opinions of Pride Month – as you’d expect, the word “woke” has been posted many, many times.

“Wow. No words. Goodbye HelloFresh,” one person said. Another added: “This is beyond disgusting. If you have a HelloFresh subscription, you should absolutely cancel it.”

But at the same time, there are people calling this the best marketing they’ve ever seen. So, what do you think?

The Tab has reached out to HelloFresh for comment. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Food Pride Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google
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