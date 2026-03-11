The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

1 hour ago

Way back in November, the Lancaster Tab came up with an incredible idea for a Tab Tries: To spend a week trying out as many pub quizzes as we could in Lancaster.

We scouted out quizzes across the city – from Bowerham, to the city centre, to campus – to find the best pub quiz for each day of the week.

What sounded like a great idea on the Monday morning turned into a very exhausting week, so we wouldn’t exactly recommend doing them all back-to-back, but we would certainly suggest you do each of them at least once.

Monday – Bowerham Hotel

On Monday night, we started off strong by heading over to the Bowerham Hotel. This was recommended by our Editor-in-Chief, who frequents the quiz, and for good reason. There was an unexpectedly large turnout for the quiz, which was all pretty much general knowledge, giving us all a chance to answer a question or two.

The quiz paused halfway through so each entrant could go and fetch a delicious sausage sandwich. For just £1, it was well worth the money, and we all had a fantastic time. We scored 57/70 and didn’t come anywhere near first; the Bowerham regulars very rightly claimed their crown.

The Bowerham Hotel quiz is held every Monday at 7.45pm. £1 entry.

Tuesday – The White Cross

The following evening, we trekked down the canal path to the White Cross pub quiz. It started at 9pm and finished after 11pm, which felt noticeably late, and we were all quite tired after a very long day. The White Cross quiz was definitely the most intense quiz we tried out during the week. There were a million different rules and rounds and prize opportunities, which left us all a bit baffled.

However, we would encourage EVERYONE to try the White Cross quiz at least once. It was organised spectacularly well and was an interesting change to some of the more run-of-the-mill quizzes we have attended in our time. It was certainly the most difficult quiz, and the regulars were very competitive. But, fear not, there’s always a Curly Wurly booby prize up for grabs.

We scored 33/80 overall, which was very disappointing, but we enjoyed the night nonetheless.

The White Cross quiz is held every Tuesday at 9pm. £1 entry.

Wednesday – Stonewell Tap

Top tip for the Stonewell Tap pub quiz: Charge your phone before you get there! When we arrived with low batteries, we did not expect that to hinder us during our quiz-taking. However, the Stonewell Tap quiz is held entirely on your phone. You have to download an app to take part, and join the pub WiFi to enter your team. The questions are mainly speed-based, with the team who taps the correct answer the fastest being the ones to take the prize.

At one point, we were quite far down the leaderboard, but were selected to spin a wheel and ended up winning a prize… of moving up to first place. This resulted in a VERY funny celebratory video; contact our Instagram and we’ll give you an insight.

We didn’t stay 1st for long, but did finish in the top 10 by the end of the night.

The Stonewell Tap quiz is held every Wednesday at 8.30pm. Free entry.

Thursday – The Water Witch

The Water Witch is your very traditional, classic, British pub quiz. It’s exactly what you expect when you think of a pub quiz, and that was a relief after the chaos of Wednesday. The rounds varied from current news to films to celebrities, and it was a relaxed evening overall. We just passed the halfway mark with 37/60 on Thursday night, but a lot of the answers were super specific and we were along the right lines… if that makes us look any better?

The Water Witch quiz is held every Thursday at 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Friday – Barkers

By the time Friday night rolled around, we were absolutely shattered from our late nights quizzing and definitely started to lag. We headed to the Barkers pub quiz on campus and were met with a very user-friendly pub quiz, which was an absolute relief. The quiz was relatively short, full of students, and the questions were definitely suited to us the most.

Our Socials Editor brought her flatmates along to Barkers, two of whom study Astrophysics, so we knew we had a chance when the week’s specialist round was science. As a result, we scored 58/70 and ended up winning our final pub quiz of the week! We shared six Kopperberg glasses between us and were also gifted a matching bucket for our win. What a way to end the week.

The Barkers quiz is held every Friday at 8pm. Free entry.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.