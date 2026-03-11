Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

4 hours ago

Videos of Chappell Roan filming the paparazzi in Paris have been everywhere, and they’ve sparked a divisive conversation about what privacy celebrities are entitled to, and everyone is being really weird.

Here’s what people are saying about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident

Since the beginning of her meteoric rise to fame, singer Chappell Roan has been accused of being rude to everyone: celebrities, fans, interviewers and most constantly, the paparazzi. She famously yelled back at paparazzi on the red carpet at the Grammys last year after they tried to order her around and tell her what to do. Most recently, Chappell was filmed calling out paparazzi in Paris who crowded around her as she got out of a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

“I’m being disregarded as a human; this is what it’s like. So I’m going out to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me…. they will not,” she said in a video being circulated on X.

Chappell films everyone around her, including a man who asks for an autograph. “I ask you all kindly to leave me alone and stop following me, harassing me. This is what it’s like if you’re wondering what it is.”

Lots of people have been saying Chappell was “overly rude” to the paparazzi, saying she chose to be famous, so she needs to deal with the not-so-nice parts of fame.

imagine being a fan just wanting your idol to sign their merchandise only for them to film you and say to get away from them…. we made the wrong person famous https://t.co/VLjXzAvtIa — 𝐆𝐔𝐘 (@GUYmayhem) March 10, 2026

“Some people should not be celebrities, and that’s okay,” a tweet by @Tyyrrell said. “They asked for an autograph… not a kidney. Fame comes with a little bit of ‘Hey, I know you from somewhere’.” This post has 62k likes, and most of the replies agree.

Even pop icon Boy George has weighed in on this situation, and lowkey implied Chappell should just get used to it.

“The trick is to own your fame. Yes, it’s annoying at times, but so is being ignored and told you’re a ‘has-been’. Life is always now, and I think Chappell looks great, but cheer up, girl. The world is at your feet, stop kicking it! It takes so much more time to say no to a picture or a signature. Boundaries are boring. Break them with the magic of kindness!” he said on X.

Chappell Roan should be meaner, actually

Hot take, guys: Chappell Roan and every other celebrity has the right to go out for dinner without being bombarded by paparazzi. I understand that it’s a job, and if one paparazzi photographer quits, another will replace them, but it’s undeniable that boundaries are crossed way too often. You might just see this as a routine incident, but if Chappell lets encounters like this slide, she could end up in much darker situations.

Let’s not forget how the paparazzi treated Britney Spears during her mental health crisis, or even their alleged role in the death of Princess Diana. I’m all for women sticking up for themselves, and if that means coming across as “rude” to people who stalk you all day and night, then so be it.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via X