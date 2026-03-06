The Tab

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Britney Spears was arrested over suspicions of driving under the influence earlier this week, with officers reporting that she was “crying a lot” throughout the booking process.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday after an hours-long chase, at which point the California Highway Patrol took the 44-year-old singer to the hospital for treatment. She had her blood drawn to determine her blood alcohol level, and was released in the early hours of Thursday morning. She’s due to appear in court again on May 4.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” Britney Spears’ manager Cade Hudson confirmed.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

ITV

Credit: ITV

Britney Spears’ friend, Sean Phillips, speaks out

Following the arrest, and after getting permission from Britney first, her longtime friend Sean Phillips spoke about the situation.

Sitting down on Good Morning Britain, he said: “She is such a great person. I don’t think it is a slippery slope. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met. Imagine what she has gone through. But I think she is going to be ok.”

After 20 years of friendship, Sean felt comfortable messaging Britney after her arrest. She only replied two words.

He explained: “Yes, I texted her to ask her if she was ok, and she responded, ‘I’m ok.'”

Sean was also close with the late Michael Jackson, and when asked whether people should be “worried” for Britney, he swore to prevent history from repeating itself.

“I felt like I let Michael Jackson down as I couldn’t be there in the moment – I’m not going to do that for Britney,” he explained.

Britney herself is yet to speak out on the matter.

Featured image credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock and ITV

