Shocking 911 call reveals hour-long highway chase with Britney Spears before DUI arrest

30 mins ago

Police in California have released details from a 911 dispatch call that captured an hour-long highway chase involving pop star Britney Spears before her arrest on suspicion of DUI.

Officers took the 44-year-old singer into custody on the evening of 4 March in Ventura, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.

Records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office show that police arrested Spears and later released her early the next morning under a “cite and release” process, meaning authorities freed her after issuing a citation.

A law enforcement source confirmed that the California Highway Patrol (CHP) launched a DUI investigation that led to the arrest. In a press release, CHP Public Information Officer Ryan Ayers said someone reported a black BMW 430i to dispatch for “driving erratically at a high rate of speed.”

911 call reveals chaotic hour-long police chase

The arrest came after a tense police pursuit along Highway 101 in Ventura County, which dispatchers captured in a 911 recording.

According to the audio obtained by the Daily Mail, officers began searching for the vehicle after receiving reports of a car driving dangerously on the freeway.

One dispatcher said, “A black sedan, erratic braking, swerving and driving with no tail light.”

As officers worked to locate the vehicle, another officer requested additional units. “Can we send all units down towards this area please.”

Police later identified the car as a 2026 black BMW convertible believed to be driven by Britney Spears. Authorities said the pursuit began at around 8.13pm on Wednesday as the car moved between lanes on the busy highway. For roughly an hour, officers tracked the vehicle while monitoring its movements along the freeway.

At 9.13 pm, dispatch confirmed the vehicle had finally stopped. “Driver is out of the vehicle,” one update said. Moments later, an officer reported, “Talking with the driver.”

Spears was then taken into custody at around 9.30 pm by the California Highway Patrol.

Officers requested a specialist officer at the scene

During the call, officers requested a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), a specialist officer who determines whether a driver is impaired by drugs. Police attempted to bring the expert to the scene as quickly as possible while officers dealt with the stop.

Police subsequently arrested Spears on suspicion of driving under the influence. TMZ reported shortly after the arrest that officers found an unknown substance inside her car, which they may include in the official arrest report. Authorities later took her black BMW to a towing yard in Thousand Oaks, California.

Following the arrest, a representative for Spears released a statement saying the singer intends to cooperate with authorities. “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” the representative said.

They added, “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law. And hopefully, this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

The representative also said her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, will be spending time with her. And her loved ones are working on a plan to support her well-being.

Britney Spears is scheduled to appear in court on 4th May.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.