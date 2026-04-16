The Tab

Lancaster University alumna to take on the Manchester Marathon for charity

Molly Armstrong is running this Sunday to raise money for the charity Mind

Amy Laird | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Lancaster alumna, Molly Armstrong, is taking on the Manchester Marathon in support of Mind, the mental health charity.

The marathon, to be held on the 19th April, is an event that draws in tens of thousands of runners annually.

Molly’s inspiration to run the Manchester Marathon, a renowned event, stems from her “own relationship with sport”, having first started running in lockdown.

Upon finding that running was her “absolute lifeline” to support her mental health, it became her go-to way of “managing stress” during such a difficult period of time.

That is where her motivation spawned to support Mind, a mental health charity in England and Wales that ensures no one ever has to face their problems alone.

When asked what truly inspired her to run this marathon, Molly responded: “I wanted to take on a massive challenge to push myself, but more importantly, to use all those miles as a platform to raise awareness and funds for a cause that is incredibly close to my heart.”

Having always had a passion for supporting others, during her time earning a Master’s degree at Lancaster University, Molly worked as an Assistant Dean; a role involving offering pastoral support to fellow students.

It was a result of her time in this role that she realised “just how essential accessible mental health resources are”, thus prompting her to select Mind, a charity that she believes does “incredible work providing vital advice, advocacy, and services to those who need it.”

As I’m sure we’ll all agree, running a marathon is no easy feat. I asked Molly how the training process has been for her, earning a transparent response: “It’s been intense!” Molly works as a journalist at the BBC and juggling professional commitments with such vigorous training has “definitely required some strict time management.”

Fortunately, Molly says she is “incredibly lucky to have such a strong support network” with her family having been her “biggest cheerleaders” throughout this challenging experience.

Most notably, our marathon runner wanted to give a special shoutout to her beloved dog, Freddie, who has been “excellent company” on runs. However, Molly did note that Freddie is much faster than herself (healthy competition, I think).

Molly stated that once she triumphantly crosses the finish line and is awarded her medal, she “might even see if Freddie will wear it for a celebratory photo!” A highly deserved adornment after so many early morning runs.

Most importantly, I asked Molly if she has any post-race celebration plans and I don’t think she could have given a more relatable answer: “my main post-race plan is to collapse somewhere comfortable and devour an enormous meal!” (Sounds like my daily routine).

However, above all, Molly is looking forward to celebrating the long-awaited moment with her loved ones once she crosses that finish line.

With race day fast approaching, there is still some time left to donate to Molly’s JustGiving page to support her charity of choice, Mind.

The Lancaster Tab wishes Molly luck for the 19th April and we can’t wait to see that photo of Freddie rocking the Manchester Marathon medal.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Amy Laird | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Calling all writers: The Lancaster Tab is recruiting editors for 2026/27

‘How many times can I reheat rice?’: Seven texts every Lancs student has sent their parents

Here are five types of Lancaster University student you’re destined to meet in Sugar

Latest

Cardiff University mentioned in report about ‘excessive risk-taking’ in UK higher education

Mischa Denney-Richards

The university’s external borrowing made up 65.9 per cent of its total income in 2023-24

mafs australia 2026 couples retreat the cast there

Eight crucial moments from the MAFS retreat didn’t air, so here’s what drama you missed

Claudia Cox

Alissa and David argued?! Bec and Gia reconciled?!

Gia has broken down exactly what it was like to film MAFS Australia, and how much she was paid

Hayley Soen

Shock, she was scouted

‘Should be banned’: A heated debate has kicked off over The Mummy’s sickening Tube posters

Hebe Hancock

I wish I hadn’t seen it

Barry Keoghan on Lark Lane? A roundup of every sighting of The Beatles biopics cast so far

Mary Rossiter

Just in case you’re hoping to bump into Paul Mescal…

The Warwick Tab is looking for new editors, and we want YOU!

Esther Knowles

Applications close at 11.59pm on Tuesday 28th April

Josh

Model’s serious allegations about Katy Perry resurface after Ruby Rose’s sexual assault claims

Kieran Galpin

The model appeared in her Teenage Dream video

They’ve just gone official, so here’s Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s massive age gap

Ellissa Bain

I guess it’s serious then

Sneako punched in stream

Netflix manosphere doc influencer Sneako punched in the street during shocking stream video

Hayley Soen

‘He hit me… then he tried to pull me over’

Attention student journalists: The Birmingham Tab is recruiting brand new editors

Esther Knowles

Applications close at 11.59pm on Monday 27th April

Durham University rejects ‘anti-white discrimination’ claims over Asian access scheme

Josephine White

The new Asian Access scheme aims to support underrepresented groups in Durham

Netflix

My daughters were Sam Bateman’s child brides, but the Netflix doc only scratched the surface

Kieran Galpin

‘It was a devastation’

Here’s how you can finally get rid of those super annoying Instagram ‘activity bubbles’

Hebe Hancock

You can also stop yours from coming up too

Lancaster University alumna to take on the Manchester Marathon for charity

Amy Laird

Molly Armstrong is running this Sunday to raise money for the charity Mind

russell group unis grads who can't get jobs

Russell Group unis are meant to be the smartest in the UK, but these grads can’t get jobs

Claudia Cox

One Exeter Uni grad has sent out more than 500 applications

Tributes paid to UWE student Jamie Collins after his death

Ailsa Marshall

His former housemate, a 23-year-old man, has been charged with Jamie’s murder and has been remanded in custody

Expert reveals the horrifying truth behind Rue’s drug smuggling plot in Euphoria season three

Hebe Hancock

She’s Laurie’s ‘number one mule’

‘He was broke’: The messy ‘money troubles’ that forced Justin Bieber to sell all his music

Ellissa Bain

The singer has denied being in any ‘financial distress’

There was a lot of drama between Bec and Rachel at the MAFS retreat that we didn’t see

Hayley Soen

Producers had to ‘salvage’ what they could

Applications are open: The London Tab wants YOU to join its vibrant editorial team

Esther Knowles

Applications close at 11.59pm on Tuesday 28th April