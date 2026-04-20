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We now know how Katy Perry’s boyfriend feels about the sexual assault claims, and it’s ‘awkward’

‘He thinks it’s unfair and deeply damaging’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have experienced the “first challenge” in their relationship after Ruby Rose accused the singer of sexual assault.

The claims came out last week, when Ruby took to Instagram Threads with a story from 2010. On a night out in Australia, which included crashing a high school prom, Ruby and Katy partied in the VIP section of Melbourne’s Spice Market nightclub. There, Katy allegedly “rubbed her disgusting vagina” on Ruby’s face, which caused her to vomit.

Katy denied the allegations, with her representative telling The Tab that Ruby has a “well-documented history” of making public accusations.

“Claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” the rep said.

Action Press/Shutterstock

Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Ruby Rose’s claims could be ‘awkward’ for Justin Trudeau

In a new interview with Page Six, a Canadian “society” source detailed how Justin Trudeau is feeling amidst Katy Perry’s sexual assault allegations.

“They’ve really been luxuriating in their relationship over the past few months,” they explained.  “They’ve made it no secret that they’re really into each other, but this is really the first challenge they’ve faced since they’ve been together.”

Justin has reportedly been left in a potentially “awkward situation” as a result, because he was very “pro-woman” during his time as the Canadian Prime Minister.

“Justin was known as a pro-woman prime minister. He had gender equality in his cabinet, he’s been linked to these kinds of social issues, so this could put a little bit of a dent into their coupledom,” the source added.

The source also referenced the string of resurfaced controversies about Katy that have since spread across the internet. They include Anna Kendrick’s interaction and the experience of Katy’s boyfriend in her Teenage Dream music video.

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A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The source argued that even if those other situations were in jest, “Others will try to cut you down.”

“Fame is a double-edged sword. People are now just unafraid to use it against you,” they added.

Other sources say he’s backing her completely

Speaking to gossip columnist Rob Shuter, other sources claimed that Justin Trudeau is fully backing his new girlfriend.

“He doesn’t believe the accusations — not for a second,” one insider said.

“He thinks it’s unfair and deeply damaging. He’s not questioning her. He’s defending her privately — completely. You won’t see him doing interviews about this. He believes staying quiet is the smartest move right now.”

Privately, the former world leader has reportedly been “telling friends this doesn’t line up with the woman he knows.”

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Featured image credit: Canadian Press/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Music
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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