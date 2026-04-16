Odd details emerge about the night out where Katy Perry allegedly sexually assaulted Ruby Rose

Pictures and a video have now come out

4 hours ago

Earlier this week, actress Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault, claiming the singer “pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face” in 2010.

Katy Perry’s rep refuted the allegations, telling The Tab: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

The incident reportedly happened at Spice Market nightclub in 2010, but more details have since emerged.

Katy Perry and Ruby Rose crashed a prom that night in 2010

Since the allegations emerged, and Ruby Rose reported the singer to the police, a video of the night in question has emerged. It’s currently racking up millions of views on Twitter.

On August 15, 2010, when the alleged assault occurred, Katy Perry and Ruby had crashed a high school prom at Melbourne’s Grand Hyatt. In the clip, a group of teen boys was performing an impromptu rendition of Beyoncé’s Single Ladies – complete with the choreography. Katy and her black bob then entered the shot, snatched the mic, and joined the show. She danced and sang with the crowd, but Ruby was not in the shot.

Later that night, they took the party to Spice Market, where the alleged assault happened.

Ruby confirmed as much

This was Ruby Rose’s literal facebook post the night of the alleged “assault” im ctfu pic.twitter.com/mObnAO0iJG — Evren 🪐 (@itsevren) April 15, 2026

On the same day, Ruby Rose posted about crashing the prom on Facebook. She and Katy were both in the picture alongside an unidentified friend.

“I Crashed ‘A PROM’ and I liked it,” she captioned the post, a reference to Katy’s song I Kissed a Girl.

Other pictures emerged

This photo was NOT taken when Ruby Rose and Katy Perry left Spice Market. It was taken in the Melbourne Grand Hyatt — which is where the prom crashing took place — and I can say that for a fact because of that goddamn ugly carpet. You can see the weird “eye” things near Katy’s… pic.twitter.com/m73CLfZVWC — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 🇨🇦 (@LeaveHeardAlone) April 16, 2026

Other pictures seemingly showed Katy and Ruby leaving the venue, and while people initially thought it was from Spice Market, it seems to be from the Grand Hyatt.

The bar manager also spoke out

As we know, Ruby Rose and Katy Perry continued with their night out at Spice Market in Melbourne. A former manager of the venue spoke to the Herald Sun about the evening.

“I wasn’t aware of any alleged assault, or someone vomiting,” he said. “They were drunk, they weren’t paralytic or anything and just like any other person drinking at a nightclub.”

Apparently, they spent most of the night in the VIP area before bar staff snuck them out discreetly away from the packed crowds.

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Featured image credit: Facebook/Ruby Rose and Instagram/Katy Perry