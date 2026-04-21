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Here’s why students are flocking to Manchester to study, from a third year’s perspective

No, it’s not just because of 256 nights

Holly Critchley | Opinion
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Amid economic uncertainty across the country, Manchester is financially thriving; and it’s something you can feel as a student here.

Now in my third year at MMU, I’ve seen students across the city fall in love with the bustling nightlife and rich culture, and the relationships that have formed between the cities residents have proven Manchester’s value.

With the city growing at twice the rate of the rest of the UK, expanding by about 3.1 per cent annually, it’s no shock to hear that students and young professionals are flocking to the city – and it’s all thanks to its vibrant culture and economic impact. Beyond the statistics, the abundance of bars, restaurants and social groups tell the story of Manchester’s success.

The main cause of this could be partly thanks to university students. Manchester ranked fifth in a 2025 Uni Compare table for UK university cities, determined by factors like student wellbeing and safety levels. Both the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University both currently host over 44,000 students each, and Manchester has the highest graduate retention rate outside of London.

Manchester is even the most popular Russell Group university in the UK, with a whopping 93,195 people applying for a place at UoM in 2025. 66 per cent of these applicants were only 18, reinforcing the desire for youngsters to come to Manchester.

So, what is driving this love for the city, and why are students choosing to stay in Manchester when they finish their studies instead of moving back home, or to another city?

Well, key factors like cost of living play a huge part in the cities appeal. Lower rent costs and affordability are part of the reason for Manchester’s regeneration. According to official data, it will cost renters roughly half as much to rent a one-bed flat in the city centre as it would in Wandsworth, a London suburb. Statistics like this make the choice between the North or South seem like a no brainer for young people with less financial freedom.

And its not just students who are moving up North. For the first time in almost 50 years, the BRITs held its first show outside London, moving up to the Co-op Live. Back in 2024, the European Music Awards were also held in Manchester for the first time too. These moves are pivotal points in the regeneration of the city, with the BRITs confirming their tenancy to be lasting at least until 2027. It’s a change you feel living here; that the media is finally realising what we’ve been saying for years – Manchester is brilliant.

The cities musical heritage has always been strong, and opportunities like this help show Manchester’s growing social influence. Oasis, Joy Division and The Smiths; three of the most iconic British music groups ever, respectively, and they all come from the humble city of Manchester. Its music scene is unrivalled, and the rich culture makes it an exciting place to live for young creatives. Students are directly involved in growing the music scene, too. We all have a coursemate who’s in a band, or a friend who’s a DJ, and independent Manchester venues like Soup and Stage and Radio support the growth of this talent.

And one more reason people are flocking to Manchester? The people. It’s a judgement Northerners have held forever – the North is friendlier than the South. Whether this can be proven or not, it’s not wrong to suggest that Mancunians are welcoming of everyone.

Featured image via Unsplash

Holly Critchley | Opinion
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