Six huge details The Murder of Rachel Nickell left out show just how many lives were affected

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Netflix’s The Murder of Rachel Nickell explores one of Britain’s most shocking murder cases, from the killing itself to the disastrous investigation that followed, but there were a few details that didn’t make the final cut. Some were about the police investigation, whilst others focused on what happened to the people caught up in the case afterwards.

So, here are six major details the documentary didn’t really cover.

Robert Napper was reported to police multiple times before Rachel’s murder

One of the biggest details left out is just how many opportunities there were to identify Robert Napper before Rachel Nickell was killed. As reported by The Guardian, Napper had come to police attention at least seven times before Rachel’s murder in July 1992. His mother even contacted police after he allegedly admitted raping a woman, but officers said they had no record of such an attack.

Police later investigated a series of assaults linked to what became known as the Green Chain Rapist. Several tip-offs reportedly pointed towards Napper, but he was eventually ruled out after one victim described her attacker as being around 5ft 7in tall, whilst Napper was actually 6ft 2in.

Police later searched Napper’s flat and found firearms, ammunition, knives, maps and diaries. Despite this, he was not identified as Rachel’s killer until DNA advances years later linked him to the murder.

Robert Napper apologised to Colin Stagg after admitting responsibility

The documentary focuses heavily on Colin Stagg being wrongly accused. But it doesn’t spend much time on what happened after Napper was finally identified. According to The Independent, after pleading guilty to Rachel’s manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility in 2008, Napper asked his QC, David Fisher, to apologise to Stagg on his behalf.

By that point, Stagg had spent more than a decade living under suspicion. This was despite there being no forensic evidence linking him to Rachel’s murder.

Paul Britton later distanced himself from Operation Edzell

The documentary examines psychologist Paul Britton’s role in the investigation and the controversial undercover operation targeting Colin Stagg. However, Britton later denied writing any of the Operation Edzell letters sent to Stagg by undercover officer “Lizzie James”.

“Not only did I not write them but I did not see them until they had been sent,” he told The Independent in 2004.

Britton also claimed he questioned the legality of the operation. He said police told him not to concern himself with legal matters. The operation was ultimately condemned by the trial judge. He described the police tactics as “deceptive conduct of the grossest kind”.

Colin Stagg later received compensation, but his life remained difficult

After Robert Napper was identified as Rachel’s killer, Colin Stagg received a formal apology. He also received £706,000 in compensation. According to ITV News, Assistant Commissioner John Yates apologised for the mistakes made during the investigation. He also acknowledged the lasting impact they had on Stagg’s life.

Stagg later rebuilt parts of his life. In 2021, it was reported that he found work in retail. He also revealed plans to marry long-term partner Terri Marchant.

However, he later revealed he had become homeless after the breakdown of that relationship. He also had to spent time living in emergency accommodation.

Colin Stagg was later involved in an axe incident

One of the most surprising details omitted from the documentary happened shortly after Stagg’s murder case collapsed. According to The Independent, Stagg was arrested in January 1995 after threatening a man with an axe during an argument on Wimbledon Common.

His lawyers argued that the years of suspicion, media attention and public hostility had left him struggling psychologically. He later pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon and was given 12 months’ probation.

André and Alex Hanscombe both wrote memoirs about what happened

Rachel’s partner André Hanscombe and son Alex both appear throughout the documentary. But viewers may not realise that they have each written books about their experiences. André published The Last Thursday in July in 1996, which detailed Rachel’s murder, the aftermath and his frustrations with the police investigation.

More than 20 years later, Alex published Letting Go: A True Story of Murder, Loss and Survival in 2017. The memoir explores witnessing his mother’s murder as a toddler, growing up in the shadow of the case and eventually finding peace after years of trauma.

The Murder of Rachel Nickell is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.