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I caught meningitis after a house party in my first year at Glasgow University

Ross Simpson, who contracted the disease in 2023, says he is lucky there was no outbreak

Anna Williamson | News
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A University of Glasgow student who caught meningitis in 2023 says he feels lucky that his illness did not cause a university-wide outbreak. 

Ross Simpson, 21, was in his first year when he caught meningitis B (MenB) at a birthday party in January 2023.  

The computer science student, now in his third year, told BBC Scotland News: “We were very lucky that in my case, me and the other person, we got it and that was it, it was contained.” 

Ross said that he did not develop symptoms until about a week after the party, and that he initially feared they were signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. These symptoms started with a persistent headache, which soon became “aggressive” in nature and led to a loss of appetite, hot and cold flushes and sensitivity to light.  

He later began vomiting and developed a rash. His mother soon recognised the symptoms of meningitis and rushed him to hospital, where Ross was discovered to have also developed sepsis. He then spent 10 days in intensive care before his condition began to improve.  

Glasgow University, via Unsplash

Last month a deadly outbreak of MenB in Kent led to 20 confirmed cases, as well as the deaths of three students. More recently, three students in Dorset contracted the disease between 20th March and 15th April. Health officials have since confirmed no further cases have been reported.

In Ross’ case, the local health board was able to introduce emergency vaccinations to those he had been in close contact with, which prevented any further spread. 

Ross expresses sadness over last month’s outbreak at the University of Kent, but a sense of relief that his own experience did not escalate in a similar manner.  

He said: “It’s definitely kind of weird when you look at the faces of the people that have passed away, they were the same age as me. 

“When you look at one case and look at another, one person has passed, one person hasn’t there’s a really, very fine line.” 

He added that his fellow students should be wary when sharing drinks and vapes on nights out, and that anyone with concerns or similar symptoms should seek medical attention.  

In 2025, there were 49 recorded cases of meningitis in Scotland, around 70 per cent of which were MenB.  

At the time of the outbreak in Kent, Professor Jim McMenamin from Public Health Scotland said: “We’ve not seen any Scottish cases so far, but we remain very vigilant and our health protection teams across the country are on alert to report as early as possible any information they have and any new cases. 

“The risk to the Scottish population is very low but we keep that under continual review.” 

The NHS lists the following symptoms of meningitis and sepsis:

  • A high temperature
  • Cold hands and feet
  • Vomiting
  • Confusion
  • Breathing quickly
  • Muscle and joint pain
  • Pale, mottled or blotchy skin
  • Spots or a rash
  • Headache
  • A stiff neck
  • A dislike of bright lights
  • Being very sleepy or difficult to wake
  • Fits (seizures)

Anyone becoming unwell with symptoms is urged to go to their closest A&E department or call 999.

Featured image via Unsplash

Anna Williamson | News
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